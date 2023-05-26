Effective Strategies for Seasonal Allergies

Seasonal allergies, often known as hay fever or allergic rhinitis, can make it difficult for many people to welcome spring at certain times of the year. Itchy eyes, congestion, sneezing, and general discomfort can make it difficult to enjoy outdoor activities.

Pollen is present in the air more frequently and for longer periods of time as a result of climate change. Many people experience this issue because, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, 19% of children and 26% of adults have seasonal allergies.

How to Get Rid of Seasonal Allergies

The symptoms of seasonal allergies can be properly managed and treated, though, with the right strategy. Doctors now have access to a number of efficient methods to control symptoms because of developments in healthcare, more recent medicines, and continuous research in the field.

Here's everything you need to know about the most recent treatment suggestions and what you can do to reduce the severity of your seasonal allergy symptoms.

1) Reduce pollen exposure

Pollens are one of the main causes of allergies. (Image via Unsplash/ Stephane Mingot)

To manage seasonal or spring allergies, you must first determine your unique triggers. Tree, grass, and weed pollen, mold spores, and pet dander are common offenders. Knowing what causes your symptoms will make it easier for you to take specific precautions to reduce exposure.

Make the following changes to your home to lessen allergens:

Keep the windows closed to keep pollen out.

To get rid of allergens from the air, use air purifiers with HEPA filters.

To get rid of dust and pet dander, regularly hoover your carpets and upholstery.

To get rid of dust mites, wash bedding in hot water.

Consider covering your pillows and mattress with allergen-proof material.

2) Take the appropriate medication

OTC medications prove to be helpful. (Image via Pexels/ Cottonbro Studio)

Techniques for avoiding seasonal allergies might not always be sufficient. Here is a list of common medications and when it is advisable to take them into consideration.

Antihistamines

These typically have a lower sedative effect than older, short-acting medications like diphenhydramine (Benadryl and generic). Even so, they can make older folks sleepy, so you might want to take lower-than-normal doses if age is a factor for you.

Nasal sprays

A runny or stuffy nose can be treated with the use of nasal sprays throughout the allergy season. But the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology advises starting this a week or two before the season begins because it can take some time for it to start functioning.

3) Immunotherapy

Allergen immunotherapy is also an efficient long-term treatment. (Image via Pexels/ Oliver King)

Allergen immunotherapy, often known as allergy shots, can be an efficient long-term treatment for severe or persistent seasonal allergies. If you have allergies, go to an allergist to see if this treatment is right for you.

Traditional immunotherapy can help with year-round and seasonal allergens and is administered via repeated doses, frequently for three to five years. You must receive the shots at a doctor's office since there is a small chance that you will experience a severe allergic response.

There are currently four medications available for this purpose -- Odactra for house dust mite allergies, Oralair for allergies to five distinct grass pollens, Grastek for allergies to timothy grass, and Ragwitek for allergies to ragweed.

A healthcare professional should always be consulted for personalized advice and direction on how to manage your particular allergies. You may enjoy the change of seasons with fewer allergy symptoms and a higher quality of life if you adopt the correct tactics.

Poll : 0 votes