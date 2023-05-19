Egg allergy no more? Study finds some genetically modified chicken eggs safe to eat

An egg allergy is one of the most common food allergies among children, affecting around one percent.

For some people, an egg allergy is short-lived, and they outgrow it. However, for those who are allergic to eggs, avoiding all products that contain them can be a lifelong challenge.

Egg allergy study: Genetically modified eggs & ovomucoid protein

Ovomucoid protein is the common protein that causes egg allergy, (Image via Pexels/Monserrat Soldu)

A recent study has found that genetically modified chicken eggs may be safe for people with egg allergies to consume.

This study involved genetically modifying chickens to produce eggs that do not contain a specific protein called ovomucoid. This protein is one of the main allergens in eggs and is responsible for triggering allergic reactions in people with egg allergies.

The researchers found that when people with egg allergies consumed the genetically modified eggs, they did not experience any allergic reactions. In fact, some participants were able to consume up to two grams of ovomucoid-free egg protein without any adverse egg allergy symptoms.

The April study builds on previous work by demonstrating that it's possible to make an egg that's both safe for those with known allergies and unlikely to cause others.

While this study is promising, it's important to note that these genetically modified eggs are not yet available for consumption. Further research and testing are needed to ensure their safety and efficacy.

Further tests and trials are still needed. (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Some people may still be allergic to other proteins found in eggs, even if they are ovomucoid-free. Therefore, it's important for individuals with egg allergies to consult with their healthcare provider before consuming these genetically modified eggs or any egg-based products.

Overall, this study provides hope for those with egg allergies and may lead to development of new treatments or preventative measures. However, until further research is conducted, individuals with egg allergies should continue to avoid consuming eggs and egg-based products to prevent potentially life-threatening allergic reactions.

