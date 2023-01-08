8 Bodybuilders Who Lost All Their Gains

There are bodybuilders who lost gains over the years. There can be various reasons behind why bodybuilders lose their gains, such as health, injuries, or simply not wanting to be a bodybuilder anymore.

Nevertheless, when a bodybuilder loses their gain, it’s noticeable, as there’s a massive change in their physique. Let’s have a look at some bodybuilders who lost their gains over the years.

Bodybuilders who lost gains with time

The following list of eight bodybuilders couldn't hold on to their bodybuilding gains as time went on. While not everyone’s reasons are known, it’s worthwhile to remember their physiques when they were bodybuilders.

1) Jean Pierre Fux

Jean Pierre Fux (Via Jean Pierre Fux's Instagram: @jeanpierrefuxfitness)

Jean Pierre Fux’s bodybuilding career came to a crashing halt after an unfortunate incident while doing squats.

The accident left his knees severely injured, and he couldn’t continue lifting weights the way he used to. As a result, he had to give up his bodybuilding career and lost his gains. During his peak, Fux was a man with an absolutely monster physique.

2) Chris Cormier

Chris Cormier (Via Chris Cormier's Instagram: @_chriscormier)

Another mass monster whose bodybuilding career had an unfortunate ending is Chris Cormier. At the peak of his physique, he was capable of securing victories at global competitions, such as Mr. Olympia.

Unfortunately, he had to step away from the sport after a spinal infection in 2006. After recovering, he ventured into sharing his knowledge with younger bodybuilders, and that marked the end of his career.

3) Tom Prince

Tom Prince (Via Google Images)

It’s well-known that bodybuilders have to juggle between on-season and off-season weights. It’s impossible to maintain a diet for stage weight throughout the year. For Tom Prince, that came at a price.

His off-season weight was 312 pounds, and he had to cut down near 80 pounds to get to his competitive weight. That resulted in kidney failure, and he was forced to retire from bodybuilding owing to his health. Prince passed away in February 2022.

4) Kenneth Wheeler

Kenneth 'Flex' Wheeler (Via Kenneth Wheeler's Instagram: @officialflexwheeler)

When he was competing at his peak, he would land among the greats. It’s noteworthy that bodybuilding legends Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ronnie Coleman have always appreciated Kenneth Wheeler's physique.

He competed quite a bit in the 90s, always cracking the top ten. However, he had to step back from a bodybuilding career after being diagnosed with a kidney disease in 2002 and eventually became one of the bodybuilders who lost gains.

5) Dorian Yates

Dorian Yates (Via Dorian Yates' Instagram: @thedorianyates)

As a bodybuilder, Dorian Yates was a mass monster. He won the Mr. Olympia six times and is one of the most celebrated bodybuilders in competition history.

He retired from the sport in 1995 after his sixth victory. He decided to turn his focus towards spirituality, which resulted in him being one of the bodybuilders who lost gains. Nevertheless, he looks good for his age but of course, smaller than what he used to be.

6) Ronnie Coleman

Ronnie Coleman (Via Ronnie Coleman's Instagram: @ronniecoleman8)

Ronnie Coleman is a bodybuilding legend with the most Mr. Olympia victories. He won the title eight times and is one of the names that echo through the sport’s history.

He retired from the sport in 2007 after securing fourth place in Mr. Olympia. Over the years, he has lost the gains he showcased during his peak but continues to hit the gym and lift weights, as much as he can.

7) Paul Dillet

Paul Dillet (Via Instagram: @paul_dillett_)

Bodybuilding can take a toll on one’s body, and it’s extremely important to notice the symptoms of what the body needs.

Paul Dillet experienced that during the 1994 Arnold Classic when he suffered severe muscle cramp due to extreme dehydration. He continued to work in the sport till 2006 before stepping away. However, he has lost his gains since then.

8) Mustafa Mohammad

Mustafa Mohammad (Via Google/YouTube Thumbnail: Mustafa Mohammad: The Cost of Bodybuilding)

Mustafa Mohammad’s history in the bodybuilding industry is quite fascinating. He was in the sport for a few years from 1998 but disappeared for almost a decade. However, he made a massive return in 2001 and continued to compete till 2006.

Following that, he retired completely and became one of the bodybuilders who lost their gains.

