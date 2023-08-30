8 hygiene habits you must follow while working out at the gym

Why is hygiene important in the gym? Well, that's because a gym is one of the places where you are bound to be more exposed to all kinds of germs and bacteria. Sweaty clothes and dirty gym equipment can add up to an increased risk of skin infections and may also cause several other health concerns.

And while you can’t stop going to the gym, you can take a few precautionary steps to protect your health from hygiene hazards. Proper hygiene can save you from all types of infections and also protect your skin from regular breakouts and other skin conditions.

In this article, we have listed 8 hygiene habits that you must definitely follow in the gym to keep yourself healthy and fit.

Follow these 8 hygiene habits while working out in the gym

Here are ten things you should do to make sure everything’s safe for you at the gym:

1. Wash your hands

Wash your hands. (Photo via Pexels/Burst)

One of the best things you can do to stay hygienic in the gym is to wash your hands frequently. Washing your hands before you get started and after you complete your gym session can ensure your hands are germ-free, so you can safely touch your face or wipe your sweat.

Make sure you use soap and water to wash your hands properly and use a clean towel to dry your hands out. If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.

2. Wipe all equipment before and after use

Wipe gym tools before and after use. (Photo via Freepik)

Germs and bacteria can easily accumulate on gym tools, so wiping them down before and after use is an important hygiene habit you can follow.

Use a sanitizer or any other cleaning product to wipe down the equipment and minimize the risk of infections.

3. Do not walk barefoot in gyms

Always wear shoes in the gym. (Photo via Freepik)

Gym floors have all kinds of germs and bacteria, and walking barefoot can increase your risk of developing a skin infection or health condition.

To avoid developing infections like warts, make sure you never walk barefoot in your gym. Always wear your gym shoes and use antifungal creams or powders if you are prone to any kind of skin infection.

4. Use your own mat for yoga and floor exercises

Use your own exercise mat. (Photo via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

Bringing your own exercise mat is another great hygiene tip you must surely follow while working out. By bringing your own mats, you can ensure they are clean, tidy, and germ-free.

Once you’ve completed your floor exercise session, wipe down your mat thoroughly to get rid of bacteria and other health hazards.

5. Avoid touching your face

Do not touch your face. (Photo via Freepik/pvproductions)

You must also avoid touching your face while working out in the gym, as it can lead to skin infections and other problems. As gyms are quite grimy places, touching your face after you’ve come in contact with dirty gym equipment can be unhygienic.

To avoid this, make sure you frequently wash your hands and use a clean towel to wipe down your sweat. You can also use paper towels if possible.

6. Do not share your personal items with your gym buddies

Avoid sharing your personal items. (Photo via Freepik/gpointstudio)

Avoid sharing water bottles, towels, brushes, and exercise mats with your gym partners. That’s because these items can easily get contaminated and, over time, can make you sick and expose you to germs and bacteria.

7. Avoid make-up while working out

Avoid make up. (Photo via Freepik/stockking)

Make-up while working out can lead to clogged pores, which can further cause breakouts and acne. Thus, to avoid this, do not use any make-up product on your skin while coming to the gym.

Instead, just use a waterproof moisturizer and sunscreen to keep your skin hydrated.

8. Shower immediately

Shower immediately after working out. (Photo via Freepik)

After you’ve completed your workout session, make sure you shower ASAP. Do not lie down on the bed in your sweaty clothes, as this can spread germs in your home. Take a bath as soon as possible to get rid of bacteria and viruses. Also, remember to wash your sweaty clothes immediately.

While you must definitely follow these hygiene habits, it is also important to make sure that your gym itself is clean and follows proper cleanliness practices. The gym you choose should be clean and sanitized, and it should have clean washrooms and tidy changing rooms as well.

Always keep in mind that while working out is essential for your mind and body, following healthy hygiene habits is equally important to stay away from health problems.