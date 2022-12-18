Elderberry: Health benefits, uses, and side effects

Elderberry is an herb that has been used for centuries to promote health. It's native to Europe and North America, but it has spread across the globe and can be found growing in many regions.

There're about 50 species of elderberry that grow around the world, and each of them provides different benefits. If you're interested in learning more about this superfood, read on.

What is Elderberry?

Elderberry is a shrub that grows in wild regions around the world. It has been used in traditional medicine for thousands of years, as well as being used as a food and cooking ingredient.

Elderberries are known as sambucus nigra to scientists and botanists, but they're also referred to by many names. The berries are used both fresh and dried; they may be eaten raw or cooked into jams or sauces. The flowers can be made into teas or tinctures.

Its healing properties are so well-documented that Hippocrates, the father of medicine called the elder tree his 'medicine chest',

WebMD @WebMD Elderberry is loaded with nutrients called antioxidants, and it may help fight inflammation. In some lab studies, an extract from the berries appears to block flu viruses. wb.md/3FvVgx0 Elderberry is loaded with nutrients called antioxidants, and it may help fight inflammation. In some lab studies, an extract from the berries appears to block flu viruses. wb.md/3FvVgx0 https://t.co/spZI7ih5RU

Health benefits of Elderberry

Elderberry is packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that are great for the immune system. It helps with inflammation, flu symptoms, and joint pain.

Elderberry can also help to reduce stress levels by relaxing the body and mind. It'is especially good for people who suffer from depression or anxiety disorders such as panic attacks or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The flavonoids in elderberries may help protect against cardiovascular disease. They have also been shown to reduce cholesterol levels when taken regularly over an extended period.

Uses

Elderberry can be used to make syrups, gummies, jelly, wine, and other alcoholic beverages.

It's also commonly used as a flavoring for foods and drinks. Elderberry is found in products such as body lotions and soaps. In fact, processed Elderberry is far more common in the American market compared to the fresh fruit itself.

darby gwin 🌳🐚☀️ @darbygwin Homemade Elderberry Syrup: Immune boosting for cold and flu season Homemade Elderberry Syrup: Immune boosting for cold and flu season 👌 https://t.co/tu7z3eOCJn

Side effects of Elderberry

Elderberries can cause allergic reactions in some people. If you're allergic to elderberries, do not use this herb. Doctors recommend using the fruit in a small dosage.

Elderberry, in its raw form, may cause diarrhea and vomiting. It may also cause heartburn, nausea, stomach pain, and drowsiness. Elderberry may interact with other medications. Pregnant or breastfeeding women should steer clear of the fruit.

Takeaway

Elderberry is a great ingredient for a healthy lifestyle. It has many benefits and uses apart from its medical wonders, but it also has some side effects you should know about before using the fruit.

