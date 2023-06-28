Eli Lilly's Weight Loss Drug Trial: How Far Can Weight Loss Go?

New data from the experimental Eli Lilly's weight loss drug has raised an intriguing question about obesity treatments--how low can weight loss go with Eli Lilly's innovative approach? In a mid-stage study of retatrutide conducted by Eli Lilly, an interesting observation emerged for a specific group of patients.

The findings, recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine, revealed that a majority of participants experienced substantial weight loss, with a subset even surpassing a remarkable 30 percent reduction after 48 weeks on a high dosage of the drug.

These findings indicate the potential for significant and sustained weight loss with retatrutide in select individuals.The doctors running Eli Lilly's trial said some people had yet to "plateau," suggesting they might achieve even more remarkable weight loss results with more time.

Setting a New Standard for Weight Loss Medications by Eli Lilly's Weight Loss Drug

These numbers have naturally come across as mind-blowing to many. It was only two years ago that Novo Nordisk rewrote the narrative on weight-loss drugs, challenging the previous norms that offered very little benefit and too many side effects.

However, Eli Lilly, the renowned pharmaceutical company, showcased the potential of their drug Wegovy by demonstrating that people taking it could lose roughly 15 percent of their body weight.

Then, last year, observers were astonished when Eli Lilly's tripeptide pushed for nearly 20 percent weight loss in an Eli Lilly phase 3 trial. Now, Eli Lilly's latest retatrutide clinical trials for the weight loss drug has surpassed these milestones and set the bar even higher.

Potential to Eliminate Bariatric Surgery: Eli Lilly's Promising Drug

Researchers are optimistic about the potential of Eli Lilly's weight loss drug in addressing the growing obesity epidemic. (Image via Joe Vitti, The Indianapolis Star)

Of course, the efficacy and safety of Eli Lilly's weight loss drug, retatrutide, still need to be confirmed in a larger trial. However, the potential level of weight loss seen with this medication has caught the attention of experts. For people with a BMI of 35 or more, the significant weight loss achieved through Eli Lilly's drug "could virtually eliminate the need for bariatric surgery," as noted by BMO Capital Markets analyst Evan Seigerman in a note to investors.

Unraveling Eli Lilly's Innovative Mechanism of Action

Eli Lilly's weight loss drug, retatrutide, stands out due to its unique approach in tinkering with the hormones that control our appetite. Similar to the mechanism of Wegovy, Eli Lilly's retatrutide mimics the hormone GLP-1. This hormone plays a crucial role in regulating blood sugar levels by stimulating insulin secretion after meals.

Moreover, akin to tirzepatide, Eli Lilly's drug also effectively imitates another hormone called GIP, which is involved in insulin secretion. However, what sets retatrutide apart is its ability to stimulate a third hormone, the glucagon receptor, found in the liver. This additional feature, unique to Eli Lilly's weight loss drug, could potentially be driving some of the exceptional benefits observed in the study.

Beyond Weight Loss: Improving Overall Health with Eli Lilly's Drug

Significant weight loss achieved through Eli Lilly's retatrutide isn't the only reason for excitement. Obesity medicines, including Eli Lilly's innovative drug, need to prove their positive impact on patients' overall health.

On that front, Eli Lilly's weight loss drug is already showing promising results. Patients treated with retatrutide experienced a notable decrease of 20 percent in LDL, commonly referred to as "bad" cholesterol, surpassing the typical improvement observed with other GLP-1 drugs.

Administering increased doses of retatrutide by Eli Lilly led to a reduction of over 80 percent in fat levels within the liver. (Karolina Grabowska/ Pexels)

Furthermore, higher doses of Eli Lilly's retatrutide resulted in an over 80 percent decrease in fat levels in the liver. This is significant considering that liver disease is prevalent in individuals with Type 2 diabetes, prompting the American Diabetes Association to recently recommend screening all Type 2 diabetics for this condition.

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease can progress to a more serious condition called NASH, where the accumulation of scar tissue prevents the liver from functioning properly.

The hope is that Eli Lilly's weight loss drug, retatrutide, could tackle obesity, diabetes, and liver disease simultaneously. While larger studies are still required to validate these findings, retatrutide is emerging as a strong contender in addressing this triple threat. Eli Lilly's weight loss drug and innovative treatments for weight loss and metabolic disorders showcase the potential for groundbreaking advancements in healthcare.

