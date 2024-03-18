Elise Finch death: When fans mourned the loss of beloved reporter

New Yorkers were grieving the passing of a popular local television personality last year. Elise Finch, an American meteorologist who presented weather forecasts on WCBS for 16 years, died at the age of 51 in July 2023.

Finch started working for WCBS in 2007 as a weekend meteorologist and was most recently on the morning news. She gave the weather report just a couple of days before the radio station confirmed her death.

Finch is survived by her husband, Graig Henriques, who also worked as a photographer at WCBS, and their daughter, Grace.

Elise Finch death

WCBS issued a statement expressing their deep regret and describing Elise as a brilliant and devoted individual who treated her work with care.

They also emphasized Elise Finch's significant service to the community, especially in her birthplace of Mount Vernon.

During the tribute, WCBS' Jessica Moore grew extremely emotional as she offered tribute to her close companion and colleague.

“Elise has been a friend and team member at WCBS for 16 years,” the station said in announcing her death.

“Elise was a gifted and consummate professional who took great care with her work. She was also a wonderful ambassador in the community, including her hometown of Mount Vernon."

The WCBS crew conveyed their condolences and prayers to Elise's daughter Grace as well as her spouse, Graig, during their time of sorrow:

"Above all, Elise was a fiercely loving and devoted mother to her daughter Grace and wife to Graig Henriques, who is a photojournalist at WCBS.”

Following Elise Finch's death, her loved ones, fans, and colleagues sent their condolences.

The church's broadcast on Facebook, which lasted about three hours, received over 800 comments along with 4,500 views.

Amira Johnson, Finch's niece, organized a fundraiser for Grace Henriques, who is six years old.

She wanted to establish a facility exclusively dedicated to assisting her younger cousin throughout this period and raising funds for her as she grew older.

Elise Finch death (image sourced via youtube)

Amira Finch Johnson, Finch's niece, had to be led out by her mom and three other relatives after crying while watching the WCBS live homage at the conclusion of the ceremony.

Johnson claimed she was far more than Finch's niece, equivalent to a younger sister.

Johnson stated this in GoFundMe's description:

"Of course nothing replaces the presence of her mom but any amount given to support my little cousin will be greatly appreciated.

"Again, thank you to everyone who came from near and far to support my family during this difficult time."

Longtime WCBS reporter Tony Aiello wrote on Twitter following the news of Elise Finch's death:

"Elise Finch loved music. The song of her life deserved many more verses," "Her gifts were many, and so too the lives she touched."

Elise Finch's death was an immense loss to the television world and those who knew her individually.

Her ability, perseverance, and friendly demeanor endeared her to numerous admirers over time. She leaves an indelible mark as a recognized meteorologist and a devoted mother and wife.