Embrace a healthy beginning to a Nutritious life with Farm2Fam’s microgreens

Juhi Nagar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 10 // 25 Mar 2019, 17:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Enter caption

Bringing the vegetable confetti concept from the west, Farm2Fam introduces fresh and nutritious live-microgreens for all Mumbaikars. It is often seen when life gets busy; fitness always seems to be the first item dropped from the to-do list. Farm2Fam promises to be a quick fix for our daily intake of nutrition. Their microgreens produce is an exceptional amalgamation of traditional Indian agriculture method and latest technology of insulation & automation.

Loaded with nutrition and having upto 40 times more nutrition than the fully grown veggies, Farm2Fam offers 30 exotic flavours which include - Swiss chard, Alfalfa, Nasturtium, Purple Kohlrabi, Sango Radish, Sunflower to name a few. Their spicy flavoured Pink Radish and mildly sweet Kale Micros are a great source of antioxidants that will detoxify your body and help reducing body fat. The combination of insulated environment, non-GMO seeds and farm practices enable them to grow strong, healthy and flavourful live micro-greens round the year which are delivered right at your doorstep.

Today it’s not only Indian mothers who are making microgreens a part of their kitchen. There has been a growing demand for these shoots and tendrils from several fine-dining establishments. Catering to this demand, Farm2Fam has collaborated with Four Seasons, , ITC, Illuminati, Taj Lands’ End, celebrity Chef Vicky Ratnani, health coach, Luke Coutinho, nutritionist Pooja Makhija and many more.

Commenting on the launch, Ms Keya Salot, Founder of Farm2Fam said,

“Over the time, I realized that there is much on-going climatic deterioration and never changing human habits pop up. With the changing environment, micro-greens are the best substitute for healthy food because it’s a perfect blend of taste and nutrition. I started working on sustainable urban agriculture with several industry experts to propagate and set up a system for nurturing healthy living. It is my endeavour to make these micro-greens in every household through Farm2Fam so that people do not suffer from lack of micro-nutrients.”

In the coming years, Farm2Fam targets to acquire more than 300 customers every month and be aligned with more than 100 restaurants in Mumbai. They intend to bring forth more exciting flavours such as blueberries, raspberries, wheatgrass and barley grass respectively.

Advertisement