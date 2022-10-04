Emilia Clarke Weight Loss 2022: How She Lost 20 Pounds?

Actress Emilia Clarke rose to monumental heights for her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen on HBO's Game of Thrones. Since the show's conclusion, Emilia has gone on to star in some pretty big projects, even being a part of the Star Wars and Marvel franchises. Recently, the actress has been in the limelight for her weight loss. Yes, even the Mother of Dragons hits the gym. In fact, being Khaleesi and a claimant to the Iron Throne comes with a lot of added pressure. As such, Clarke needed to maintain a toned physique and watch what she ate. To add to this, Clarke landed some top-drawer roles in the Terminator, Star Wars, and just recently the MCU franchise.

In this piece, we'll take a look at how Emilia Clarke slimmed down by approximately 20 pounds.

How Did Emilia Clarke Lose 20 Pounds?

Although Emilia is doing great, and is happy and healthy, she has suffered from some underlying health issues in the past. In 2011, she suffered from a subarachnoid hemorrhage. It got so bad that she even considered dropping out of her iconic silver-haired character, as she couldn't deal with the pressure and her own declining health. She was urged by those around her to consider surgery, which thankfully, was successful, and Emilia was cured of her ailment.

After Thrones wrapped up in 2019, Emilia moved on to newer projects. She was however, not mandated to stay in top shape, and so found herself being more relaxed, allowing her to enjoy some of her favorite eats. As such, she packed on a few pounds in the process.

When she did decide to slim down, she did so by cutting back on certain processed foods, sugar, and white flour. When asked about the importance of keeping healthy, Clarke had this to say:

”Don’t put junk in your body, and you should be conscious of what you eat. Keeping our bodies healthy is our responsibility. As long as you take care of your body for the first fifty years, it will take care of you for the next fifty.”

As for exercise, Emilia Clarke chose yoga as her primary form of physical activity, which helped her both physically and mentally. Putting on weight can affect your mental health as well, and hamper your self-image. As such, activities like yoga are crucial because they not only help your body get fitter and more flexible, but also help with your mental well-being.

Clarke certainly looks much slimmer in recent photos. While we love her as she is, we're glad that she has taken this step to live healthier and in doing so, has inspired countless others to follow suit. After all, she's quite an influential figure, both in and away from Westeros, isn't she?

Conclusion

Life after Game of Thrones is looking good for Emilia Clarke. Her career is on an upward trajectory, and she seems to be flourishing, both physically and mentally. Her own efforts to live a healthy lifestyle have served as a wake-up call for so many others, who may have been careless with their health.

