Endomorph diet has recently gained attention, but it is not something that has come up recently. The diet program created especially for endomorph body types is known as the endomorph diet. Weight and fat loss are typically the main goals of the endomorph diet.

If you aren't interested in the weight loss component, however, the endomorph diet plan can also be used as a guideline for increasing strength, building muscle, and adhering to a more balanced, whole-foods-focused eating plan.

The diet is not for everyone, but not for each body type. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

What is an endomorph?

What is your body type? How does that determine what you eat? (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

One of the three body types, sometimes known as somatotypes, is an endomorph. In the 1940s, psychologist William Sheldon identified these categories. Sheldon proposed the idea that a person's personality type was related to their bodily type. The ideal body type is a mesomorph, who is substantial and muscular, has a medium frame, and has more muscle than fat.

In comparison to a mesomorph, an ectomorph has a naturally leaner physique, less natural muscle, and a reduced propensity to gain weight. In comparison to a mesomorph, an endomorph has less muscle mass and a higher body fat proportion. Endomorphs frequently have rounder bodies and are more calorically sensitive.

If you notice, this theory was developed in the 1940s, so if you do choose to go ahead with this diet, try to update yourself with the latest research.

What is an endomorph diet? How can it help you?

Your body type and personality also help to determine what food you are likely to consume. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

The endomorph diet does not impose daily calorie restrictions, in contrast to many other diets. It does advise consuming roughly similar amounts of carbohydrates, protein, and lipids (30 percent, 35 percent, and 35 percent, respectively).

Refined carbohydrates like white rice and pasta are also less prevalent in the endomorph diet. Rather, vegetables make up the majority of carbohydrates, with minor quantities coming from unprocessed, high-fiber starches like quinoa, oats, or beans.

Researchers are unsure about the long-term viability of any diet that forbids certain foods, despite the possibility of short-term success. The diet's concentration on lean protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates is one of its advantages. Typically, this diet is appropriate for a wide range of persons, including non-endomorphs.

Simple carbs increase blood sugar levels and can contribute to more weight gain, but complex carbs are excellent sources of slow-burning energy. Similarly to this, good fats can lower inflammation, raise cholesterol levels, and lower your risk of heart disease.

Is it a short-term fix or a long-term solution?

Diet forms only a part of who we are. For the best results, try to make holistic changes to your life. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

According to prior research on lower carbohydrate diets, the diet may be advantageous for some people who are more likely to have excess abdominal fat and are consequently more likely to have insulin sensitivity.

However, using the macronutrient breakdown to create a diet plan requires consulting a professional, who can evaluate your total nutrition consumption in light of your current state of health, medical history, and lifestyle preferences.

According to some nutritionists, science cannot tell us what is best for your body structure. It may provide information that professionals can utilize to tailor their recommendations. It is advised to get a digestive assessment as a good starting step and claims that without improved digestion, no results can be obtained, regardless of your body type.

Consult your healthcare physician before beginning a diet for weight loss. The endomorph diet in particular has received little examination, although the fundamental challenge with any restrictive diet is commitment. It can be challenging to reduce your intake of carbohydrates or alter your eating patterns if you are used to consuming a lot of them.

Without following a very low-calorie restriction diet, portion control may help you reduce your caloric consumption. Regardless of your body type, dieting methods like the endomorph diet that promote healthy food and a reduced caloric intake may help you lose weight.

At the end of the day, try to think about if you want to use diet to lose weight or to build a better relationship with your body.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

