Eric Carmen cause of death: How did the ‘All by Myself’ singer die?

The Cleveland-born musician, Eric Carmen, has died aged 74. He was the founder and one of the Raspberries' frontmen and also had several hits to his name during the 70-80’s era.

In the 1980s, two of his soundtracks Almost Paradise, and Hungry Eyes were big hits and appreciated globally. During his school days, he would play the piano and sing in rock and roll bands. His success and achievements in the musical field contributed to his net worth of around 10 million dollars.

Leaving behind a legacy that has touched millions of hearts, Eric is survived by his wife Amy, and his two children Kathryn and Clayton, whom he had with his second wife, Susan Brown.

Who is Eric Carmen?

Eric with these Raspberries band members (Image by pinknarida/Instagram)

Eric Carmen was an August 11, 1949 born musician, composer, and balladeer. He composed the Raspberries' biggest hit to date, Go All The Way.

All By Myself and Never Gonna Fall in Love Again, Carmen's first two hits as an individual artist, were enormous smashes when the Raspberries broke up in 1975. He sold more than fifty million records during his career. Eric didn’t want to join the Raspberries in 1999, but when they reunited in 2004 for a performance at Cleveland’s House of Blues, he changed his mind and shared the stage with them once again.

Eric Carmen's cause of death :

Carmen died on March 11, 2024, and no cause of death was given by his family. The only update we got was from his website, where his wife Amy Carmen said that he is no more.

She wrote :

“It is with tremendous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Eric Carmen. Our sweet, loving and talented Eric passed away in his sleep, over the weekend. It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy. Please respect the family’s privacy as we mourn our enormous loss. ‘Love Is All That Matters … Faithful and Forever.’”

He died and was in peace according to the updates, so we as fans and well-wishers should respect the family’s privacy and pray for Eric’s soul.

Eric was a true icon in the industry and left us with a musical legacy that will go on as his art will last forever. Rest in peace Eric Carmen (1949-2024).