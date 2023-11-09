Eric Nam takes a break to attend to his mental health

Eric Nam is a K-pop singer and songwriter, a Youtube global trending artist on the rise, featured on Forbes 30 under 30. He's taking a break to attend to his mental health.

In an interview with NBC news, Nam shed light on the pressure of being a K-pop star. The nature of the K-pop industry took a toll on Nam's mental health, and as he reported, it was indeed a "rollercoaster of emotions."

He also spoke of how others responded to him seeking professional help and was told that it might damage his career. Nam has not been shy about sharing his experiences with others and is also an active advocate for mental health awareness.

In another interview with TIME, Nam revealed that, like other human beings, he also has faults but continues to hold grace for himself. Nam revealed his feelings by stating, "Nobody has perfect mental health." He reminds himself that it's difficult, but he's trying his best for himself and his fans.

Why Eric Nam has decided to take break to attend to his mental health

Nam's schedule and workload took a toll on him when he started showing symptoms of anxiety.

That slowly and steadily developed into multiple breakdowns and burnout syndrome. Nam took a big risk when he decided to separate from his record label and become an independent artist.

That was perhaps motivated by his extreme dip in mental health and when he started experiencing panic attacks. Just like others, he found comfort and support in his loved ones.

His brothers joined him and helped him reach where he is now. They established Mindset, which is a popular destination for artists and fans to hold conversations around mental health.

It has not been easy for Nam, and he had to step away to reflect on his emotional health, but he continues to inspire and advocate whenever he can.

Nam's mental health journey

In a video interview with Mindset by DIVE Studios, Nam was asked questions about what fans do not know about him. He replied:

"A lot of difficult things that I went through to get to where I am today."

It's surprising how fans often fail to see what goes on in the mind of a celebrity. They have their own struggles, just like us. Popularity and fandom have a price attached to them, which can deeply affect one's well-being.

Nam continues to encourage people through music to focus on what they have, be grateful for what they have been able to achieve and not run behind external validations.

No one has it easy. While the grass may seem greener on the other side, especially for world-renowned artists, everyone has their own unique mental health journey.

Yes, most of the artists have things that probably the common public may never have, but everyone can feel vulnerable and needs a break. Eric Nam's journey is constantly evolving, and he chooses to slow down to focus on his mental health.

