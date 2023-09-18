Eustress vs distress: Which one is right for you to cultivate?

These are two distinct forms of stress - Eustress vs distress - but is one better than the other? Gaining the necessary insight into eustress and distress can be game-changing while trying to manage our well-being.

Stress is the ever-pervading force in of life and is mostly perceived in a disdainful manner, but not all stress forms are created equal. Stress is necessary and essential, but there are some stresses that are not good for you.

Eustress vs distress: A tale of two stresses

When thinking of the two, eustress and distress are common distinctions to be aware of. (Image via Freepik/cookie studio)

Eustress and distress may seem like medical jargons but are psychological concepts and play a key function in daily life. They symbolise the yin and yang of stress levels, with notably distinct level of impact on mental and emotional health.

Eustress, also known as good stress or positive stress, is stress that's good for you. It develops in circumstances where we face a challenging or demanding situation, but we believe we possess the necessary resources and abilities to deal with it. This type of stress sets off a surge in adrenaline, intensifying our attention and overall performance level.

On the contrary, distress, also referred to as bad stress or negative stress, is the type of stress tha overwhelms and weakens us. It develops when we go through challenges that we perceive as uncomfortable. Distress frequently causes a deep sense of despair, anxiety and helplessness.

Persistent distress can also have harmful effect on our physical as well as mental wellness, causing issues like anxiety disorders, depressive disorders and heart related diseases. A few examples of distress include losing a job, loss of a loved one, or a crippling illness.

Eustress vs distress: How can I differentiate between the two?

Distinctions gives insight how the same psychological concept can exist on a continuum. (Image via Pexels/Dawoof Tafsir)

Eustress and distress have dissimilarities. It's important to identify the characteristics to know which one to work on and which one to remove from your life:

#1 Perception

The most significant point of difference between eustress vs distress is determined by how we perceive the stressor. Eustress emerges when we perceive the circumstances from a positive outlook while distress arises when we see it as a threat or in a negative light.

#2 Response

Eustress sets off a fight or flight response, which can be revitalizing and can enhance our performance level, too. Distress, on the contrary, frequently leads to a freeze response, where the body and mind shuts down while facing an overwhelming amount of pressure.

#3 Duration

Eustress is generally short-term and can be copied with. It has a pretty clear point of beginning and ending, like giving a lecture or taking an important examination.

Meanwhile, distress can be acute and tenacious, causing long-term health impairments if not managed properly.

Eustress vs distress examples

It's important to know if you are leaning towards eustress or distress. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Let's delve into few real-life situations to showcase the stark contrast between eustress and distress.

An example of eustress can be starting a new job. Getting a new job can be a nervy experience. You may start to feel a sense of excitement and challenge by the opportunity. The power of good stress can be a source of inspiration to learn, adapt and grow in your new position.

Meanwhile, losing your job can set off distress. The uncertainties of life, financial burdens and fear of failure linked with losing a job can be truly overwhelming. If not coped effectively, this distress can lead to prolonged negative emotional turmoils and other physical consequences.

Stress is an inevitable aspect of life, but it comes in two unique forms: eustress and distress. The way we perceive and respond to various stressors can have a lasting impact on our everyday functioning.

Distinguishing the two forms of stress empowers us to cultivate the power of eustress. By attaining balance between eustress and distress, we can prepare better for the challenges of life with greater resilience.

