Everything you need to know about Black soya beans

You must have had regular soya beans but have you ever tried black soya beans? They are the same but just a different variety of regular soya.

They are referred to as the king of beans because they have several health benefits and also come with good nutrition. Over the years, black soya beans have played an important role in our diets, provided us with enough plant-based protein, and also helped us lose weight.

What are black soya beans?

Black soya beans are packed with protein (Image by jcomp on Freepik)

They are just a variety of soya beans that have a black coating on the outside and are the same on the inside. Like the yellow version, the dark version is also rich in protein and is comparatively cheaper.

One hundred thirty grams of this product have 120 calories, of which six grams are fat, 30mg is sodium, eight grams are protein, fiber is another seven grams and protein is nearly 11 grams. There is very little or almost no sugar.

They are good sources of plant-based protein and give the body all the necessary amino acids, plus they are also rich in vitamins, and minerals like magnesium, iron, and many more. Including them in your diet can help you boost your health.

They can be stored for years in a cool and dry place, also they do not go bad so easily.

Benefits of having black soya beans

1. Helps with weight loss

Black soya beans have ample fiber to aid in weight loss (Image by Total Shape/Unsplash)

Black soya beans are rich in fiber and therefore take longer to digest, which means that you will be fuller for longer periods. This will even reduce your blood sugar levels and make them normal. Fiber will also help with better digestion and prevent constipation, by assisting with better bowel movements.

2. Recovery from hormonal imbalance

Having this version of soya beans prevents hormonal imbalance in women (Image by jcomp on Freepik)

This version of beans has phytoestrogens in it. Consuming them in your diet, especially if you are a woman, and suffer from low estrogen levels, can help you maintain proper hormone levels.

3. Better heart health

Have black soya for better health and no cardiovascular diseases (Image by Jesse Orrico/Unsplash)

Black soya beans or other plant-based proteins and legumes can decrease your chances of cardiovascular disease. Therefore, if you have a diet that is rich in plant-based proteins mainly, you will have fewer heart problems and reduced risks of coronary heart disease because of a particular isoflavone compound that is found in this product.

4. Muscle building

Protein in black soya for better muscles (Image by Nigel Msipa/Unsplash)

A hundred grams of black soya beans have around 35 grams of protein, which is typically more than the amount you get from eggs, meat, or fish and soya is also cheaper. Having more protein can help you build muscle and even lose weight. These days high protein diets are on the rise when it comes to cutting or reducing weight.

5. Better immunity

Having black soya daily boosts your immunity (Image by freepik)

Because of the presence of anthocyanins, folic acid, carbs, beta-carotene, and vegetable protein in black soya beans, your immune system gets a boost when you eat these beans daily or regularly.

6. Better bone health

Add this to your diet and make your bones stromger (Image by jcomp on Freepik)

Soy isoflavones are known to increase bone density and are also good for bone health, making your bones stronger. The presence of calcium in this product is also important for bone development, and better knee and joint health.

7. Anti-Aging plus Anti-Oxidant

There is pantothenic acid in black soya, which can prevent you from getting white hair. The vitamins B and E in it can help improve your skin quality, reduce skin aging, and can also fight against oxidation.

To cook these beans properly, it is better to soak them overnight and also wash them carefully before you prepare your protein-rich meal.