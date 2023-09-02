Everything you need to know about HIFU facial

HIFU facial, also known as high intensity focused ultrasound facial is one of the latest technologies that has been gaining the limelight recently. In the quest to stay young and have radiant and confident skin, people have been turning to various treatments that do not require surgery.

HIFU facial is one such method that effectively slows down aging. Considering its high effectiveness, it's a popular option among people who want to slow down their aging process.

In this article, we discuss about HIFU facial, the procedure and other factors like cost, side effects and effectivity in the long term.

What is different about HIFU facial?

This procedure can lift your drooling eyelids. (Image by kroshka__nastya on Freepik)

HIFU facial, with the use of ultrasound heat, is targeted deep inside the skin. The heat produced triggers the production of collagen. Collagen is a crucial protein that maintains the structure of the skin and the elasticity of it.

This treatment is a good option for those who want to have a younger skin without undergoing any surgeries. It has been seen that HIFU facials do help in hiding the aging process.

Studies claim that with this procedure one can have tighter skin, reduce wrinkles and enhance skin texture. Even though, for different skin types different types of results can be observed, but, in general, there's an overall improvement in the appearance by using HIFU facial.

Procedure

HIFU makes the face and neck skin tight. (Image by senivpetro on Freepik)

To get the optimal results, follow these steps:

Clean the face, and apply a special cream on it.

A UV emitter device is used to deliver controlled energy to the desired areas. This step takes about 30- 90 minutes.

During this process, some patients may experience pain and discomfort. To mitigate that, pain relievers like ibuprofen are given..

The sessions can vary from one to six, depending on individual needs.

Probable side effects

HIFU does not come with many side effects. One may notice after the procedure some swelling, numbness, redness and even bruising. Any sort of discomfort or pain gets resolved with time, though.

As per studies, there are no typical side effects that may harm you. All the side effects go away without much intervention. That's one of the reasons why this procedure is getting so popular recently.

According to studies about this procedure with proper skin care routine, the results can be maintained for up to a year (Image by Freepik)

For those who are interested in undergoing this process, it's necessary to get a check-up from a doctor to check if your skin is compatible for the same.

The cost of the procedure depends on the number of sessions. In general, non-surgical procedures cost around INR 25K for a full face procedure and INR 15 to 20K for the lower neck and lower face skin tightening.

One can reach out to their dermatologist and determine the exact cost of the procedure.

In the pursuit of youthful and revitalized skin, many facials have emerged as effective noninvasive options.

While not as dramatic or long-lasting as surgical facelifts, HIFU treatments can firm sagging skin, smooth wrinkles and enhance skin texture. With minimal side effects and a relatively quick recovery time, HIFU facials offer a promising solution for those seeking a rejuvenated appearance that can last up to a year with proper aftercare.

Before considering any cosmetic procedure, though, it's essential to consult a qualified healthcare provider to discuss individual goals and suitability for the treatment.