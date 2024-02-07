Everything you need to know about mesothelioma

Mesothelioma is a type of cancer caused by various factors, including genetics, an unhealthy lifestyle, and pollution. When it comes to cancer, an early diagnosis can make all the difference in treatment outcomes. If caught at the right time, treatment with chemo and other forms of C-meds are viable options to treat the condition.

People who are diagnosed with mesothelioma often think the tumor is cancerous, although it is not always the case. The lumps that develop because of this disease are not always malignant. Since treating this disease can be very expensive, healthcare providers often recommend patients to get a mediclaim or cancer insurance.

Understanding Mesothelioma

Mesothelioma is rare but deadly (Image by NCI/Unsplash)

It is a rare but aggressive form of cancer, that grows in the mesothelium. The mesothelium is the protective lining that covers the various organs of our body. This form of cancer is often a product of excessive asbestos exposure.

Mesothelioma affects mainly the lining of the lungs or the heart. It sometimes affects the testes or other organs as well. Once cancer develops on the linings, it usually spreads very fast to other body parts and organs.

What are its types?

The internal organs are at risk (Image by Robina Weermeijer/Unsplash)

The location of the tumor helps determine the type of mesothelioma. It is classified into four types.

1. Pleural: The most common type, and develops in the pleura, the protective line surrounding the lungs.

2. Testicular: It forms in the linings of the testicles but is a very rare condition. Till date, there is limited treatment for this one.

3. Pericardial: This affects patients less often. Pericardial mesothelioma affects the lining of the heart called the pericardium. Life expectancy with this condition is only six months, even with treatment.

4. Peritoneal: It forms in the peritoneum, which is a membrane that lines our liver and intestines. This is the second most common type of this cancer and can be treated with surgery in most cases. Life expectancy is greater for this type of cancer.

Symptoms of this form of cancer

Pain in the chest is a common Mesothelioma symptom (Image by Giulia Bertelli/Unsplash)

Every type of this disease has different symptoms, including fever, chest pain, loss of appetite, and weight loss.

Meanwhile, night sweats, cough, nausea, and fluid build-up also accompany the rest of the symptoms.

Causes of this cancer type

Asbestos is the major cause (Image by Selim Arda Eryilmaz/Unsplash)

The main reason why this happens is because of asbestos. Working with asbestos or materials containing the former can increase your chances of getting this type of cancer. The asbestos fiber, released from asbestos or materials consisting of it, can damage organ linings. Once stuck, this fiber can damage DNA, and because of DNA damage, normal cells start turning cancerous.

In rare scenarios, people who are exposed to silica or eronite also get this disease. Factory workers, who tend to deal with or work with asbestos, or other people who are exposed to it, are more prone to it.

Treatment for this cancer

Chemotherapy to treat mesothelioma (Image by NCI/Unsplash)

To treat this life-threatening disease, a proper and timely diagnosis is important. It can be diagnosed by a blood test, chest X-ray, CT scan, MRI or PET scan. Once diagnosed, to check if the tumor is cancerous, the blood test report is referred to.

Treatment options generally include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and immunotherapy.

Diagnosis at the right time can save your life. There are many side effects to the treatments mentioned above, so consult your doctor if you are allergic to any kind of treatment. Try wearing a mask if you are exposed to asbestos or avoid it completely. Remember that prevention is better than cure.