Everything You Need to Know About Bodybuilder Chris Bumstead’s New Arms Pump Workout

Bodybuilder Chris Bumstead recently uploaded a video on YouTube, where he appeared to test his upper body in every possible manner.

Notably, it was referred to as a "favorite arm workout" by the three-time reigning Classic Physique Olympia Champion (2019–2021).

Bumstead is unquestionably the face of bodybuilding right now, having close to two million subscribers on YouTube and nearly nine million on Instagram. It's clear why.

Chris Bumstead's Arms Workout

Chris Bumstead's exercise programme, it must be said, doesn't always adhere to very rigid rules, so the exercises change a bit.

Nevertheless, his entire training programme has a pretty consistent framework. Bumstead places a lot of focus on the fundamentals when he trains. He employs a variety of exercises using both free weight and specialist equipment.

His routine includes:

1) Superset - Rope Pushdown and Cable Overhead Triceps Press

Bumstead supplements his rope pushdown workout with a cable overhead triceps press.

Both exercises are highly effective in warming up the elbow joints in addition to working the triceps. Nearly all arm exercises and movements involve elbow mobility. It's essential to warm up before the activity to increase mobility and prevent injury.

2) Plate Loaded Hammer Curl

Bumstead used traditional plate-loaded hammer strength equipment to perform a biceps curl to work his biceps.

He claims that as the machine offers better control of the weights than preacher curls, he occasionally prefers to use it.

3) EZ Bar Incline Skull Crusher

One of the most popular workouts to increase triceps strength and muscle growth is the skull crusher, which targets the triceps.

Bumstead pushes through all the sets with progressively heavier weights while performing this exercise, as per the progressive overload theory.

4) Spider Curl

Chris Bumstead used a straight bar to perform a spider curl. While the biceps are worked throughout every curling exercise, the degree to which the outer and inner biceps heads are worked varies.

Spider curls are mainly used to strengthen and develop the inner biceps head. The Canadian bodybuilder completes a few sets of this exercise before moving on to the next exercise, which targets the triceps.

5) Seated Incline Dumbbell Biceps Curl

Chris Bumstead returns to his biceps for the remainder of his workout.

He performs supersets of normal dumbbell bicep curls and dumbbell hammer curls while seated on an inclined bench. It's a strategy to completely cover his triceps.

6) Reverse Grip Single ArmTtriceps Push-down

Bumstead uses a D-handle to carry out this motion. The medial head, which extends from the middle of the triceps down to the elbow joint, is targeted for tension when the triceps push-down is performed with a reverse grip. The last exercise for CBum's arms is this maneuver.

Takeaway

The lifting community finally has a bodybuilder to strive resembling to after a long time. Bumstead's training regimen can teach us a few things, even though we might not be able to achieve the same outcomes.

