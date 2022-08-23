Everything You Need to Know about Scott Stallings' Weight Loss

Scott Stallings has been a standout golfer on the PGA Tour for over a decade. He has always been at the top of his game, but his recent remarkable transformation has been the subject of much conversation and debate.

Born in Worcester, Massachusetts, Stallings attended Oak Ridge High School in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and was an all-state golfer and Dean's List student for four years.

His career at Tennessee Tech saw him win seven competitions. Stallings was named an All-American in 2006 and won the Player of the Year honor twice in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Why did Scott Stallings Decide to Lose Weight?

When Stallings, who was 29 at the time, was diagnosed with acute adrenal depletion. So he stopped putting his health in danger right away. Stallings, who stood six feet tall and weighed 240 pounds at the time, had a body fat percentage of 26% and weighed 255 pounds.

Stalling received a wake-up call, and he immediately began to make changes. He started with the main ingredients of the protein powder he had been ingesting regularly—sweet potato, barley, and milk—with tests showing he was allergic.

His life underwent a transformation as a result of what initially began as a straightforward mission to enhance his quality of life and golfing ability. The professional golfer has been doing Crossfit since he came across a particular quote, which has been the driving force behind his desire to lose weight:

"We gotta pay the man today. At first, I didn’t know what that meant. … I was like, I don’t know what that means. You’ve got two things you can control: Your attitude and your effort, and the rent is due on both every day, so pay the man."

The quote had a significant impact on Stalling's outlook on life, and he now speaks it out loud every day. He experienced a significant psychological and emotional transformation in addition to his physical one.

He had little control over his unhealthy habits, dirnking12 Dr. Peppers a day, which contributed to his unhealthy relationship with food. Stallings, who was also constrained by health concerns, eventually made the decision to turn his life around.

He now only consumes a balanced diet that's rich in protein, and he cooks most of his own food to keep track of his calorie and nutrient intake. He tries to limit eating outside as much as he can.

Scott Stallings shed 55 pounds and was able to re-enter the PGA Tour after being banned for a while. He persevered and reduced his body fat from 26% when he weighed 240 pounds and was a big cannon to less than 10%, weighing 185 pounds. He credits his recovery to sincere concerns he had about his general health a few years ago.

Scott Stallings uses a 1,500 square foot home gym that he built in a barn on his farm outside Knoxville, Tennessee, to exercise. Stallings favors functional training together with routines similar to CrossFit for golf.

Takeaway

His physical transformation is apparent in pictures taken before and after. Fans at the John Deere Classic, where Scott Stallings competed recently, said he looked much better and healthier than before. He has served as an inspiration for many to become the best version of themselves.

