Are you always confused when ordering your morning cup of coffee? With so many different types of coffee, it's easy to see why one could become confused. Should you order an americano or a cappuccino? Does it matter when you order your favorite coffee?

This guide will explain the differences between types of coffees made with espresso. Next time you go to your favorite coffee shop, you'll know exactly what to order.

What are the different types of coffee beans?

Different types of coffee beans are explained. (Image via Unsplash / Mike Kenneally)

Arabica beans: The most common type of bean, these are used in most coffees. They're smooth, balanced, and sweet.

Robusta beans: These are bitter-tasting beans that are often used to make espresso.

Liberica: This is a high-quality hybrid of Arabica and Excelsa beans used to make high-end specialty coffee like Kona.

Excelsa: A less popular strain than Arabica or Liberica that tends to produce bitter-tasting coffee

Different Types of Roasts

Different types of coffee are roasted for different lengths of time. Each will bring out certain characteristics of the bean, making it suitable for certain brewing methods.

1) Light Roast

Light-roasted coffee is mildly flavored, with notes of fruit and flowers. The beans are pale brown, with no trace of oil on the surface. Light roast coffees make better choices for pour-over brewing.

2) Medium Roast

Medium-roasted beans have a richer taste and more sweetness than light-roasted beans. Medium-roasted coffees have less acidity than light-roasted coffees, but they also have a stronger smell. Use medium roast beans in automatic drip machines or to make cold brew.

Medium-roasted coffees have less acidity than light-roasted coffees. (Image via Unsplash / Karl Fredrickson)

3) Medium-Dark Roast

Medium-dark roast beans have a deep, bittersweet chocolate taste, with hints of nuts. These beans are dark brown with some oil on the surface. Medium-dark roasts are best for French press or espresso brewing.

4) Dark Roast

Dark roast coffee beans have a very strong and bitter taste, with no hint of acidity. They are oily and very dark brown or black in color.

Different Types of Coffee Drinks

Coffee can be served hot or cold. It's typically served with a certain ratio of coffee to water and milk, with other ingredients added.

1) Cappuccino

Cappuccino is a popular type of coffee drink, consumed at breakfast in Italy and continental Europe but at any time of day in other parts of the world.

2) Espresso

Espresso is a concentrated coffee drink created by forcing hot water through finely-grounded coffee beans. It was invented in the late 19th century but didn't gain popularity in North America until the 1950s.

3) Americano

Americano is a hot coffee drink made with espresso and hot water. It was created during World War II, when American soldiers added hot water to espresso to help extend their coffee rations. They were not used to the strong taste of local espresso.

red eye is a caffeinated coffee drink. (Image via Unsplash / Jakub Dziubak)

4) Cortado

A cortado is a hot drink made from equal parts espresso and steamed milk. It originated in the Basque region of Spain and has spread to other parts of Spain and Latin America.

5) Red Eye

The red eye is a caffeinated coffee drink. The exact origin of the red eye is unknown, but it was popularized in the United States after the invention of late-night red-eye flights.

6) Latte

Latte is one of the most popular types of coffee beverages. Invented in the 17th century, the concoction gained popularity in the 1950s when a café in Berkeley, California, standardized it as a menu item.

7) Macchiato

A macchiato is an espresso shot with a small dollop of foam. The name comes from the Italian word macchia, meaning "spot," referring to the small amount of milk it contains. It was first created in Italy in 1980s.

Flat white was invented in 1983 in Sydney, Australia. (Image via Unsplash / Nathan Dumlao)

8) Flat White

Flat White is a coffee drink made with equal parts espresso and steamed milk, but no milk foam. It was invented in 1983 in Sydney, Australia. The name comes from the flat, whitish foam on top of the drink.

9) Cafe Au Lait

Cafe au lait is a drink made with coffee and warm milk. There are two main ways to make the drink, but both involve mixing coffee and milk together. It's especially popular in Europe and America.

10) Irish Coffee

Irish coffee is a coffee drink that, according to legend, was invented by Joe Sheridan in 1943 at a military base in Fort Payne, Alabama. The concoction has become so popular that it's now made all over the world.

Italian coffee is one the famous types of coffee around the world. (Image via Unsplash / Emre NZMe)

11) Turkish Coffee

Turkish coffee is a type of coffee drink that first originated in Turkey. It was first introduced to Turkey around 1540 by the Turkish governor of Yemen.

12) Italian Coffee

Italian coffee is a well-known type of coffee around the world and has a rich history. Italian coffee can be made using different beans and roasting styles, resulting in a variety of flavors.

