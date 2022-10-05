Everything You Need To Know About Kylie Jenner's Post-Pregnancy Workout Routine and Diet

Kylie Jenner has spoken out about motherhood and her weight gain during pregnancy.

The youngest KarJenner sibling welcomed her second child with Travis Scott in February this year – a baby boy – who was initially called Wolf but has had a name change since then.

Kylie Jenner has also been open about her post-pregnancy journey, recently taking to Instagram to share her favorite workouts. The reality TV star said that she gained 60 pounds during her pregnancy but has now lost 40 pounds. She credits walking and pilates for helping her get back in shape.

Kylie Jenner's Workout Routine

Kylie Jenner works out three times a week. A source told E! last year that she works out in the gym or goes running outside in sunny California.

Some of the Kar-Jenner bunch work out five to six times a week. However, getting in some movement three times a week feels more manageable and achievable than working out five to six times a week.

You're likely to see great results getting in some movement three times a week, and you won't burn yourself out in the process.

Jenner is also a fan of high-intensity interval training and prefers variety in her fitness routine.

For a HIIT workout, you need one of the best yoga mats to support the knees and lower body. Her favorite lower body workout consists of three sets of squats, lunges, and mountain climbers.

Kylie Jenner prefers to exercise outdoors, as it's more distracting and feels nice to be in nature.

She likes to take long walks with Stormi on the trails by her house or go for a hike nearby. It's well known that exercising outdoors has many benefits, and Jenner also likes the feel-good factor she gets from time spent in nature.

Kylie Jenner's Diet

Kylie Jenner is a big believer in eating well and prefers lean and organic foods to processed ones. She doesn't follow any specific diets, though, and avoids fad ones.

Jenner, the CEO of Kylie Cosmetics, prefers organic meat and vegetables. At home, she cooks with healthy ingredients, including scrambled eggs with bacon and avocado. The mom of two also has pasta or chicken tacos for dinner. She cut dairy from her diet after finding out that she was lactose intolerant.

Jenner loves to indulge in junk food occasionally. The starlet has been known to enjoy In-N-Out burgers, sushi, cookies and pizza — and even posts pictures of her guilty pleasures on Instagram.

Reportedly, Jenner has small meals and healthy snacks more often than three big ones. She also practices intermittent fasting, which often includes a fast till midday, when she has her first meal after an early dinner the night before.

Takeaway

The most important thing to note about Jenner's diet and fitness regimen is that it's completely sustainable for a new mother.

There are no crazy surprises or demanding commitments, especially as she isn't looking to go from a size zero to a size two. She only wanted to look and feel better after her pregnancy.

