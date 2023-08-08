Exercise after C-section: What do you need to know?

When can I exercise after C-section? This is a very common question many new moms ask their doctors after delivering their child through a C-section or cesarean delivery.

And while it may feel a bit overwhelming to wait to resume your workout routine, you need to be patient and take everything slow to avoid experiencing any complications.

Importance of exercise after C-section

Exercise after C-section is important, as it can help new moms recover and gain strength faster. After a C-section, strengthening the muscles, particularly the muscles surrounding the abdominals, is beneficial as they provide support, reduce your risk of injuries, and assist you in a quick recovery postpartum.

Exercise after C-section is important. (Photo via Pexels/Kristina Paukshtite)

But knowing when and how to exercise and learning what activities or sports you can do and avoid are equally important. So, to help you get started with your exercise routine after C-section, here are a few things you must know.

When to start exercise after C-section?

Doctors generally recommend waiting six weeks, and once you’ve crossed the six-week mark, you need to visit your OB to get the thumbs up to resume exercise or physical therapy.

At your six-week checkup, your doctor will run some tests or screen for different issues. They’ll check and make sure your incision is healing, discuss any pain that you might be having, and also talk about other postpartum concerns that might be troubling you.

Once the doctor makes sure you are healing properly, they’ll likely give you permission to start physical therapy or exercise. They’ll also guide you through some easy and safe exercises, depending on your health condition.

Exercise after C-section should be done slowly and cautiously. (Photo via Pexels/Monica Turlui)

Exercise after C-section: What exercises you can do?

There are a variety of strengthening exercises that can help you recover from C-section surgery. Here are a few simple ones you can start:

1. Wall sit

Wall sits are a full-body exercise that works on all major muscle groups, including the pelvic floor, hamstrings, core, quadriceps, and lower back.

To do:

Stand a few feet away from a wall and keep your back against it.

With your feet at a shoulder-width distance, slowly lower yourself into a squat and make sure your knees and hips are at a 90-degree angle.

Tighten your core muscles and take a long, deep breath to hold the position.

Hold for as long as you can. Relax and repeat at least 5 times.

2. Belly breathing

Belly breathing is an excellent choice of exercise after C-section. It primarily targets the transverse abdominis and offers great relaxation.

To do:

Start by lying on your back on your bed and place your hands on your stomach.

Now breathe in through your nose and feel your stomach expand towards your hands.

Slowly breathe out through your mouth and contract your belly button in towards your spine.

Hold for a few seconds and repeat the exercise.

Belly breathing is a great choice of exercise after C-section. (Photo via Pexels/Thirdman)

3. Leg slides

This easy core exercise helps engage your core muscles in a gentle way and also improves your posture. This low-impact exercise targets the transverse abdominis and supports the linea alba as well.

To do:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat.

Engage your abdominal muscles by contracting your belly button towards your spine. Do not curve your lower back.

Now move your foot away from your body until your leg gets fully extended.

Bring your foot back to the initial position and repeat.

Repeat the exercise on both sides.

You can also opt for low-impact postpartum workouts. These may include Pilates, yoga, swimming, and low-intense gym exercises. However, just be sure to consult your OB to determine what exercise tools or strength training exercises would be safe for you.

Gentle exercises like the ones discussed above won’t put too much stress on your stitches or damage your scar. But, if you experience any pain while exercising, stop immediately and visit your doctor.

Exercises to avoid after C-section

Exercises that put too much pressure on your abdomen should be avoided after C-section. Examples include:

sit-ups

crunches

leg raises

planks

rope jumping

twisting exercises that put pressure on abdominal tissues

Avoid jumping or high-impact exercises. (Photo via Pexels/Tima Miroshnichenko)

These exercises can put a direct strain on the muscles that were expanded by your bump during pregnancy and lead to several complications. Moreover, you should also avoid running, especially if you have an organ prolapse or any other postpartum health concern.