Exercises for fibromyalgia: Top 6 exercises to ease pain and other symptoms

Regular practice of certain exercises for fibromyalgia can ease symptoms, including fatigue and pain.

Fibromyalgia is a chronic rheumatic condition that leads to weakness and stiffness in the musculoskeletal structure, severe pain throughout the body and cognitive dysfunction. The condition may affect concentration level and sleep, too.

While medications are often prescribed to manage fibromyalgia pain, doing certain exercises every day can help as well. Fibromyalgia physical exercises can reduce pain, increase energy level, improve mobility and also help promote better cognitive function.

However, people with fibromyalgia respond differently to physical exercises, so it's best to consult a doctor before starting any workout routine.

Best exercises for fibromyalgia

The following six exercises can help people with fibromyalgia who're looking for additional ways to manage their symptoms:

#1 Low-impact aerobics

Walking is one of the best exercises for fibromyalgia.

Low-impact aerobic exercises, like walking, are one of the best exercises for fibromyalgia.

Low-impact aerobics causes no harm to the joints and other areas of the body and is ideal for people with moderate to severe pain. In fact, it can help with cognitive dysfunction and fatigue, too.

Begin by walking at least ten minutes each day, and challenge yourself by gradually increasing your pace. A good goal is to walk 30 minutes thrice per week.

#2 Stretching exercises

Stretching can ease fibromyalgia pain.

Fibromyalgia stretching is another effective way to ease pain and stiffness associated with this condition. Doing some simple dynamic and static stretches can help loosen up muscles and improve flexibility, too.

Stretching can even improve posture, enhance range of motion and reduce pain, particularly in the knees, hips, and upper and lower back. Start slow, and aim to hold each stretch for at least 10 seconds. Do not overdo stretches, as it can cause strain and exacerbate your pain.

#3 Pool exercises

Pool exercises are good for rheumatic pain.

Pool exercises are also among some of the most productive exercises for fibromyalgia.

Studies suggest that water exercises can be comparatively better and more effective than aerobics and stretching exercises for people with this condition. That’s because water offers gentle resistance and weight-bearing properties on the joints, which are beneficial for people with fibromyalgia.

#4 Light strength training exercises

Light strength training exercises can alleviate fibromyalgia pain and other symptoms.

Strength training exercises done using lightweight dumbbells and resistance bands can also reduce pain and strengthen weak muscles associated with fibromyalgia. Experts recommend using light weights initially so that the muscles get habituated and don’t strain much.

Strength training can reduce fatigue, increase muscle strength and also ease fibromyalgia pain. A good way to add strength training to your routine is to begin with ten minutes of exercises using weights at least twice a week.

Make sure you focus on your lower body one day and the upper body the next to allow sufficient time for recovery.

#5 Yoga

Yoga can improve flexibility and mobility.

According to a study published in the International Journal of Yoga Therapy, yoga has also been associated with managing fibromyalgia symptoms like pain, poor sleep and fatigue.

Regular practice of yoga not only can improve flexibility but may help with other symptoms, too, including enhancing sleep quality, reducing anxiety and stress, improving focus and concentration and increasing muscle strength.

#6 Tai chi

Tai chi eases physical and mental symptoms of fibromyalgia.

Just like yoga, tai chi is also considered one of the most effective exercises for fibromyalgia. Regular practice of tai chi not only helps alleviate physical symptoms of fibromyalgia but works equally well for mental symptoms, too.

Studies suggest that a consistent practice of tai chi can be just as beneficial as aerobics exercises and may help improve the quality and wellness of people with this condition.

Before you get started with the aforementioned exercises for fibromyalgia, it's important to talk to your doctor to seek the best advise regarding what movements would suit you the best.

Keep in mind that what works for others might not be suitable for you. So, start slowly, and adjust your exercises as necessary. Be consistent, and keep monitoring your condition.