Four exercises for stronger arms

Revathi Krishnan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 10 // 03 Jan 2019, 05:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Strong arms will always make you look good

Most sports in the world test your arms strength first and foremost and it includes swimming, tennis, badminton, squash, cricket, surfing (while paddling), basketball, gymnastics, boxing etc.

Therefore it is extremely important to ensure strength in your arms. What comes with this new found strength are toned arms, thus looking at it from the perspective of looks or vanity, any inhibitions about wearing sleeveless dresses or tops vanish as do being conscious about your arms.

Strong arms also give confidence, particularly to women, to be able to do anything, to be self-reliant to pick up the heavy suitcase or heavy load.

Thus here are some exercises for stronger arms:

#1 Plank Ups

You start with a tabletop position where your palms are firmly on the floor and your body is parallel to it. With your core perfectly straight and not mounted up, else this exercise will not be too effective. Then from palm your place your elbow on the ground and do this with one hand and then do the same with the other hand and come up to the starting position again.

Do around 20 reps of these and 3 sets of the same. This not only a great exercise for building strength and toning your arms but also works your core at the same time.

#2 Pushups

Pushups are the all-time classic exercise for arms. After building strength with the planks, one can then incorporate pushups also into their exercise routine. Place your arms at shoulder width with your elbow and shoulders facing inwards and not opened up. Make sure your body is parallel to the floor with your back and core absolutely straight. And then bring your chest to the floor.

Advertisement

Something to watch out for is that pushups are the easiest exercise to do wrong, therefore, it is very important to always be aware of your stance and posture. In case, there is not enough strength in your arms to do a full push up then one can always do a beginners' push up or a half push up. A half pushup is one where you do the same exactly as a normal pushup but with your knees on the ground.

1 / 2 NEXT

Advertisement