7 Best Exercises to Help You Lose Weight after Pregnancy

It's normal to want to lose weight after pregnancy. Giving birth to a baby brings innumerable changes to your life—and especially to your body. But you must understand that every delivery and pregnancy tends to look different.

Do not feel dejected if your body does not quickly bounce back to its original condition. Remember, it takes nine months for your belly to expand, so it will require some time for your body to return to its pre-pregnancy state.

You also need to keep your body active and eat healthily. We have curated a list of effective exercises that will help you lose weight after pregnancy.

Effective Exercises to Lose Weight after Pregnancy

Here are some of the best exercises that will help you in losing weight after pregnancy. It is a complete process, so don’t strain yourself and give your body appropriate rest.

1. Walking

Walking is the easiest exercise that will help you in losing weight during pregnancy. Being a low-impact exercise, walking can easily be added to your fitness routine. It will keep your body active and effectively improve your blood circulation. Also, there is a much lesser risk of injuring yourself while walking, compared to any other workout.

In the beginning, take it easy by going on a light stroll. Eventually, when you are more comfortable, increase the pace of your stroll. You can also bring your baby in the stroller to the park for a walk.

2. Plank

Plank is one of the most effective exercises for burning fat and building core strength in your body. This exercise will burn fat in the abdominal area along with toning the whole body. You should certainly include a plank to lose weight after the pregnancy.

How to do it?

Get down to all fours. Keep your elbows on the floor directly beneath your shoulders and extend your legs behind you while keeping your toes on the floor.

Ensure that you keep your body in line. Hold this plank position for a couple of moments.

3. Abdominal Contraction with Belly Breathing

This is an effective and simple exercise that you can start immediately after pregnancy to lose weight. It will help you relax and strengthen your muscles and tone your stomach and abs.

How to do it?

Sit upright with your legs folded together and take deep breaths.

Contract your abs and hold them tightly while you inhale.

Relax your abs when you exhale.

Repeat.

4. Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers will help you lose weight after pregnancy by acting as a cardio and core exercise. This exercise will work on your chest, abs, arms, shoulders, and legs. Not only will it reduce that stubborn weight post pregnancy, but it will also help tone your body.

5. V Ups

This exercise will help you lose fat around your body by working on your legs, back, core, and shoulders. It is a combination of two moves: leg raises and crunches.

V Ups will help you shed the effects of pregnancy around your belly and tone it. If you want to lose weight around your stomach after exercising, this is one of the best exercises to perform.

How to do it?

Assume a position similar to the plank with your hand directly beneath the shoulders.

Bring one knee forward towards the chest and then smoothly alternate between your legs.

Repeat.

6. Bicycle Crunches

To lose weight after pregnancy, bicycle crunches are quite efficient. They will help reduce the weight around your body along with toning your legs. It is also a simple exercise, so you should give it a try.

How to do it?

Lie flat on the ground with bent knees and your hands under your head.

Slightly lift your head. Bring one knee towards the opposite elbow while extending the other leg. Twist your torso slightly towards the elbow so you can touch the opposite knee.

Alternate your knees, elbows, and torso.

Repeat.

7. Flutter Kicks

Flutter kicks are also an effective exercise that you should try after pregnancy to lose weight. They will help you cut fat from your thighs and stomach and strengthen your back and leg muscles.

How to do it?

Lie flat on your back on the ground. Keep your hands alongside your body or underneath your hips.

Raise one leg to your hip level while hovering the other leg a few inches above the ground.

Hold for a few seconds and then alternate.

Repeat.

Takeaway

Taking care of yourself is also important after giving birth. You have to find some time for yourself. Exercise after giving birth is also recommended by many medical professionals and studies. However, you do not require a strict workout routine.

Just do some of the simple exercises mentioned above to keep your body moving. Stop exercising if you feel discomfort. In this case, consult medical professionals.

