Exercises for PCOS - 5 best ones to manage your symptoms

If you're looking for a natural way to manage your polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) symptoms, exercises for PCOS may be the answer you're looking for. PCOS can cause a range of symptoms, from irregular periods and acne to weight gain and infertility. However, regular exercise has been shown to help manage these symptoms effectively.

Research has found that exercises for PCOS can improve insulin sensitivity, reduce inflammation and promote weight loss in women with the condition. In this article, we discuss the best exercises for PCOS you can incorporate in your fitness routine to help manage your symptoms and improve overall health.

Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned athlete, these exercises can help you get started on the right track towards managing your PCOS symptoms and improving your quality of life.

Exercises for PCOS you should start right away

Exercises for PCOS (Image via Pexels)

Here are five of them:

#1 Resistance training: Strengthen your muscles, and improve insulin sensitivity

Resistance training is one of the effective exercises for PCOS, as it helps build lean muscle mass and improve insulin sensitivity.

That means the body can use insulin more efficiently to regulate blood sugar level, which can be especially helpful if you have insulin resistance. Resistance training can include exercises like weight lifting, bodyweight exercises or using resistance bands.

Aim to do resistance training at least two to three times per week, with a focus on major muscle groups, like the legs, back and chest.

#2 High intensity interval training: Burn fat, and boost your metabolism

HIIT is a type of exercise that involves short bursts of intense activity followed by periods of rest or low-intensity exercise.

This type of exercise has been shown to be effective for burning fat and improving cardiovascular health in women with PCOS. HIIT can include exercises like sprinting, jumping jacks or burpees. Aim to do HIIT workouts for 20 to 30 minutes, two to three times per week.

3#3 Yoga: Reduce stress, and improve hormonal balance

Yoga is a form of exercise that combines physical postures, breathing techniques and meditation to improve physical and mental health.

For women with PCOS, yoga can be especially helpful for reducing stress level and improving hormonal balance. Yoga postures that involve twisting and stretching can stimulate the reproductive organs and improve blood flow to the pelvic area.

Additionally, breathing techniques and meditation can help reduce stress level and promote relaxation.

#4 Pilates: Strengthen your core, and improve your posture

Exercises for PCOS (Image via Pexels)

Pilates is a form of exercise that focuses on strengthening the core muscles, improving flexibility and enhancing posture.

Pilates can be an effective type of exercise for women with PCOS, as it can help strengthen the abdominal and pelvic muscles, which can improve menstrual irregularities and reduce risk of pelvic floor disorders. Pilates exercises can include movements like leg lifts, planks and Pilates roll-up.

#5 Swimming: Low-impact cardiovascular exercise for weight loss and improved mood

Swimming is a low-impact form of cardiovascular exercise that can be an effective way to lose weight and improve mood in women with PCOS.

Swimming can be especially beneficial for women who experience joint pain or other types of discomfort when doing high-impact exercises. Swimming can also help improve cardiovascular health and reduce stress level. Aim to swim for 30 to 45 minutes, two to three times per week.

Exercises for PCOS can be a powerful tool in managing your symptoms and improving quality of life.

By incorporating the aforementioned exercises in your daily routine, you can improve insulin sensitivity, burn fat, reduce stress, strengthen the muscles and improve your overall health.

Consult with your doctor or a qualified fitness professional to develop an exercise plan that works for you. Make sure to maintain a healthy and balanced diet to support your fitness goals. With time and consistency, you can achieve your fitness and health goals and live your best life with PCOS.

