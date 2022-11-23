Let's be honest, stubborn fat around your ankles and calves is not an attractive look. In this article, we will examine the realities behind losing excess fat around your ankles (also known as cankles) and a few simple exercises to aid you in the process.

Is It Possible to Spot-Reduce Fat Around Your Ankles?

Sadly, no. Fat loss works in a simple manner: the fewer calories you put into your body compared to your maintenance calories, the more the weight/ fat loss. Although there are body parts that lose faster than the rest of your body, it is close to impossible to reduce fat in only a particular area.

However, there are ways to grow your calf muscles in such a manner that they can look toned and leaner. Even at the same body fat, a larger muscle appears leaner and more defined. When combined with an effective cardio routine and diet plan, you can make considerable aesthetic changes to your calves in less than 12 weeks.

5 Exercises To Lose Fat Around Your Calves

1. Stair Calf Raises

If you do not have access to the gym, these are your best bet. Just find a flight of stairs and perform the following steps:

Make sure the steps have a drop-off more than 5 inches.

Stand with the balls of your feet at the edge of the stair.

Load your bodyweight onto the balls of your feet.

Push your body upward with your calf muscles.

At the top of the movement, hold the position for 1–5 seconds (depending on your level).

Now bring your heels downward. You will feel a good stretch in your calves.

Hold the position for a few seconds.

Explode upward to repeat the to and fro movement.

Aim for 100 reps in a day.

To make it harder, you can perform the exercise unilaterally with one leg only.

2. Seated Calf Raises

You can use either a pair of dumbbells, the calf-raise machine, or a barbell for this exercise. They work the gastrocnemius and soleus muscles to a great degree. Here is how you perform the movement:

Sit on a chair or sturdy bench.

Hold the dumbbells or loaded barbell over your thighs. You can play with the position to choose one that gives a good stretch in your calf muscles.

Use a bumper plate to heighten your heel. This will give a much better stretch at the bottom.

Move your heels up and down. At the top and bottom of the movement, hold the position for a couple of seconds.

Once you get a hang of the form, you can slowly increase the weights. Aim for a rep range of 8–25 reps in every set.

3. Standing Calf Raises

Get underneath a barbell or hold a dumbbell in your hand while performing the exercise. Standing calf raises can be overloaded heavily, and are typically done within the 8–20 rep range.

Place the barbell on your back or hold the dumbbells in your arms as they hang at your side.

Perform the calf-raise motion discussed above.

Stand on a plate or pad for extra range of motion.

4. Jumping Rope

This exercise will help you kill two birds with one stone. Not only will it help tone your calves, it will also burn a ton of calories.

A 15-minute jump rope session can burn 200–300 calories. Do them twice a day for maximum fat loss benefits.

You can start off with five sets lasting a minute each. Eventually, as your stamina improves, you can raise it to even 30 minutes per session.

5. Jump Squats

Jump squats are an excellent option to build lower body strength, flexibility, and athleticism. They can also be integrated into your weightlifting routine as a finisher exercise for your legs.

Here's how to perform the movement:

Make sure to warm up before doing the exercise.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Your knees should be slightly bent.

Descend into a full squat position.

Explode upward while engaging your glutes, hamstrings, and calves.

Control your landing and descend into another squat. Repeat.

Aim to perform 30–60 reps in a single session.

Takeaway

You cannot spot-reduce fat around the calves. Therefore, calorie-restriction combined with building your calf muscles can make them look leaner and more attractive.

