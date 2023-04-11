Exercises for Trigger Finger: Best Exercises to Get Rid of Pain and Stiffness

Performing certain stretches and exercises for trigger finger can potentially help ease the pain and stiffness and increase flexibility.

The trigger finger is basically a condition that’s characterized by pain and swelling in and around the tendons inside the hand. Tendons are connective tissues that are responsible for connecting muscles to bones, thereby enabling different movements.

What Are the Major Causes of Trigger Finger Pain?

While the exact cause of the trigger finger is still unknown, it is believed that the forceful use of fingers and thumbs can increase the risk of developing this condition.

According to medical experts, however, the trigger finger is likely to develop in people with certain health conditions, including gout, rheumatoid arthritis, and diabetes.

What Are the Symptoms of the Trigger Finger?

The most common symptom of this condition is pain, which occurs at the point where a thumb or finger meets the palm. There are several more symptoms, though, including:

limited mobility in the affected thumb or finger

sensitivity to pressure

swelling in or around the affected finger

stiffness

mechanical symptoms, like catching and locking of fingers

a snapping or clicking sensation or noise when you move your thumb or finger

Symptoms of trigger finger can include stiffness. (Photo via Pexels/Anete Lusina)

It is important to note that the symptoms of the trigger finger may get worse in the morning when you wake up. These discomforts may also affect more than one finger at a time and can occur on both hands.

The good news is that practicing some exercises for trigger finger a few times a day can give you relief and also help manage your condition. Below, we have listed a few of the most effective exercises that are sure to alleviate trigger finger pain, swelling, and other symptoms associated with it.

Effective Exercises for Trigger Finger

Aim to practice the following exercises at least thrice a day for a few weeks to see improvement in your condition.

Passive wrist stretch

The passive wrist stretch is one of the best exercises for trigger finger that improves the mobility of the entire wrist while also reducing pain and inflammation around your fingers and thumb.

To do this exercise:

Hold your palms together with your forearms parallel to the floor.

Make sure the tips of your fingers are below your chin and just in front of your chest.

Now slowly move your hands down towards your waist and hold until you feel a stretch in your fingers and wrist.

Finger extensor stretch

The finger extensor stretch is among the most effective trigger finger stretches that reduce pain and increase mobility in the fingers.

To do this exercise:

Put your hand flat on a table and use your opposite hand to grab the affected finger or thumb.

Lift up the affected finger while keeping the rest of them flat, and then stretch the finger as high as you can without straining.

Hold it for a few seconds and then slowly bring it back.

Repeat the movement on all your fingers and thumbs, and do this exercise at least five times.

Finger extensor stretch is one of the best exercises for trigger finger. (Photo via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

Object pick-ups

Object pick-ups are the easiest exercises for trigger finger as all you have to do is pick an object using your affected finger. You can use a bottle cap, pencil, coin, or any other small object for this exercise.

To do this exercise:

Place the objects on a table, and pick them up one by one with your affected finger.

Place the objects on the other side and then again pick them up.

Repeat this a few times.

Clenched wrist bend

The clenched wrist bend is one of the best exercises for trigger finger that particularly stretches the thumb and provides relief from pain and stiffness.

To do this exercise:

Clench your fist and place it on the table with your thumb facing up.

Now bend your fingers and wrist towards your body and stretch as much as you can.

Hold the stretch for a few seconds and then return your wrist to its initial position.

Repeat the exercise a few times more.

Ball squeeze

The ball squeeze can ease the trigger finger by eliminating pain and improving the tendonitis of the thumb.

To do this exercise:

Hold a small, soft ball in your affected palm, and then gently squeeze it by applying pressure with your fingertips and thumbs.

Release the squeeze and repeat a few times more.

Ball squeeze is one of the easiest exercises for trigger finger. (Photo via pexels/Anete Lusina)

"O" exercise

The "O" exercise is one of the best trigger thumb exercises that relieves stiffness and pain in the thumb and increases finger mobility as well. It is a simple yet effective exercise for trigger fingers. All you have to do is make an O shape with your affected finger and thumb.

To do this exercise:

Move your affected finger towards your thumb to make an O shape.

Hold it for a few seconds and then straighten your finger.

Bring your finger back to the O position and repeat the exercise a few more times throughout the day.

Once you are done with the aforementioned exercises for trigger finger, always remember to massage your fingers, especially the affected ones. This will help increase the range of motion, flexibility, and blood circulation. Just rub or massage your finger in a gentle circular motion for a few seconds by applying firm pressure.

While the given exercises for trigger finger are safe and effective, they might not work with everyone. So, if you don’t see any improvement in your condition, or if your symptoms start to get worse, consult a doctor immediately and seek medical treatment.

Poll : 0 votes