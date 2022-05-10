What Type of Muscles Is the Vastus Lateralis? 7 Best Exercises to Strengthen It

The vastus lateralis is located on the outer thigh and is the biggest muscle of the quadriceps. The vastus lateralis makes your legs appear wider and larger, which is why many bodybuilders like to focus their leg training on the vastus lateralis.

Strengthening this muscle is simple with these 7 exercises targeting the vastus lateralis.

What is Vastus Lateralis?

The vastus lateralis is a muscle located at the front of your upper leg. It is relatively flat and wide, arising from the upper femur, before attaching it to the outside of the knee.

It joins together with other quadriceps muscles in a large tendon that runs behind your knee and connects to the shinbone (tibia).

7 Best Exercises to Strengthen Your Vastus Lateralis

During leg days, it's important to target the vastus lateralis muscle because we frequently focus too much on the other quad muscles, such as the rectus femoris and vastus medialis.

#1 Close Stance Leg Press

The narrow stance leg press is another name for the close stance leg press. It's a machine-based exercise that works the quadriceps and other leg muscles. The narrow stance leg push works the hips and outer quadriceps, making it an excellent exercise for working the Vastus lateralis.

To do this:

Step onto the platform in front of you with your feet.

Maintain a 3-inch distance between your feet. Your toes should be slightly bent outward.

Straighten your back and thrust your chest outward slightly. To unlock the weighted leg press from its locked position, lower the safety bar. Maintain a neutral neck and tuck your chin.

Make sure your back is in contact with the back pad at all times. To completely extend your legs, push the platform forward. Your torso and legs should be at a 90-degree angle.

Inhale as you drop the plate with your knees almost touching your chest.

#2 Dumbbell Lunges

The Vastus lateralis muscle is activated during knee extension motions. As a result, the lunge is one of the most effective workouts for targeting the Vastus lateralis.

To do this:

Pick dumbbells with weights you can control for the amount of sets you want to do. With one dumbbell in each hand, stand straight.

Maintain complete arm extension at your sides, palms facing your body. Maintain a strong chest and flat feet on the floor.

Take a deep breath and a huge step forward with your right leg.

Maintain your right knee behind your right toes.

Hold this position before standing and returning to the starting position with your right foot.

#3 Barbell Front Squats

The front squat intensifies the traditional squat, assisting in the strengthening of hip and leg muscles, notably the quads and glutes.

To do this exercise:

Grip the barbell with your fingers under and around it and your elbows pointing forward and away from your torso.

To support the barbell and straighten your back, push your chest forward.

Stand with your toes pointed outward and your feet somewhat wider than hip-width.

Maintain a flat foot and evenly distribute your weight.

Go as low as you can or until your hamstrings are just visible above the backs of your calves.

Keep your hands in this posture for a second.

4) Hack Squat

The hack squat is a lower-body workout that works all of your muscles. However, with a few adjustments, you can specifically target your quads.

To do this exercise:

Stand on the platform. Unlike the leg press, this platform is fixed so it doesn’t move.

Keep your back straight against the seat and your shoulders beneath the pads.

Gripping the handles above the pads, position your feet just under shoulder-width apart and lower than neutral so that you target your quadriceps more.

Take a narrow stance to achieve this. Point your toes straight ahead when you squat down into a full squat.

When you inhale, brace and engage your core to push up as you return to standing.

5) Barbell Walking Lunges

Lunges are a versatile lower-body exercise that works in numerous parts of the body. With a few minor adjustments, you can shift the emphasis to your quads.

Here's how you do it:

Set up a bar on squat racks about shoulder-width apart, with the bar resting across your traps.

Bend both knees, then take a step forward with one leg at a time and place that foot just outside your outstretched hands.

Lower yourself slowly into a partial squat until your back knee almost touches the floor.

Return to the starting position by standing up, using your weight to press out of the partial squat.

#6 Dumbbell Split Squat

This, like the barbell walking lunge, helps in focusing on the vastus laterlis. Quad and core muscles are also strengthened.

To do this:

In one hand, hold two dumbbells of equal weight. As though you're about to lunge, your feet should be staggered and one in front of the other. You have your toes pointed forward.

Breathe deeply and engage your abdominal muscles to brace yourself. Then descend into a split squat by bending both knees.

Bend your back knee till it lightly touches the floor. While your back foot is on your toes, your front foot should remain flat on the floor.

#7 Sissy Sqaut

The sissy squat is an excellent method to shift your lower-body focus to the vastus lateralis.

To perform this exercise:

Step onto the sissy squat bench's platform. Under the adjustable support bar, position your feet shoulder-width apart.

Using the lock pin and support bar, secure your feet in place.

For added balance, pull your shoulders back and rest your hands on your hips.

Lean back as far as you can while maintaining your back straight by bending at your knees.

Before returning to the starting position, pause at the bottom of the movement.

Takeaway

The vastus lateralis muscle is one of the four large quadriceps muscles in your thigh. It is present on the outer side of the upper leg and contributes to knee extension when working out the thighs.

Strengthening this muscle will lead to dramatic changes in your thighs, which you'll surely notice once you add this type of exercise to your routine.

