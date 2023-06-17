Exploring the origins of Viking disease: Neanderthal ancestry reveals clues

A hand condition known as Viking disease, also called Dupuytren's contracture, is characterized by the thickening and tightness of the connective tissue in the fingers and palm.

It's a chronic disorder that can cause nodules and cords to grow in the affected areas, flexing the fingers and preventing them from fully extending. Researchers have long been baffled by Dupuytren's contracture. It causes contractures to occur, which impedes hand function.

Researchers have found a startling revelation that connects its origins to our genetic ancestry. Intriguing links between Viking disease and our prehistoric Neanderthal ancestors have recently come to light, thanks to a study conducted at Sweden’s Karolinska Institute.

What do we know about the Viking disease?

The study suggests Neanderthal link with this disease. (Image via Unsplash/ Crawford Jolly)

Although the precise origin of Viking Disease is not entirely understood, genetic and environmental factors are thought to play a role.

There's evidence to support the idea that some genetic variants passed down from Neanderthal ancestors may raise the risk of contracting the disease. Age, gender (men are more frequently afflicted), family history and certain lifestyle choices including smoking and alcohol use are additional risk factors.

The course of Dupuytren's contracture usually takes a long period, and the severity can differ from person to person. While the contractures can severely limit hand movement and obstruct daily activities in some situations, in others, they may not significantly impede functional ability.

There's no known therapy for Dupuytren's contracture, but there are many ways to control the symptoms and enhance hand function. Non-surgical treatments include physical therapy, hand exercises and use of splints can be among them.

What is the study about?

The latest study may help in understanding the condition better. (Image via Pexels/Zeyneb Alishova)

One or both hands may experience this syndrome, which results in the fingers freezing into a permanently bent position. The reason it's known as "Viking disease" is that it primarily affects men who are of Scandinavian or northern European heritage.

The researchers compared nearly 8,000 individuals with Dupuytren's contracture with more than 645,000 other individuals using genetic data from US, Finnish and UK biobanks.

Sixty-one genetic risk factors for Viking disease have been identified, of which three — including the second and third most significant risk factors — were inherited from Neanderthals.

It's vital to recognize that Dupuytren's contracture is a complex disorder influenced by both genetic and environmental factors, even though Neanderthal heritage provides insightful information. Its development is also influenced by variables like age, gender, family history, and lifestyle selections.

New research options are opened up by the association between Neanderthal heritage and the Viking Disease. In an effort to understand the complex interplay between Neanderthal genes and contemporary human genetic backgrounds, researchers are examining the precise genetic pathways behind the illness.

This study might help us comprehend how the disease develops and help pave the way for new therapy options.

