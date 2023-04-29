Exploring propolis extract and benefits of propolis

Propolis is a resinous substance that bees collect from tree buds, sap flows and other botanical sources. The bees use this material to seal cracks and gaps in their hives, to strengthen the structural integrity of the hive and to protect it against invaders and pathogens.

Propolis contains a complex mixture of plant-derived compounds, including flavonoids, phenolic acids and terpenes. These compounds are believed to contribute to the medicinal properties of propolis, which has been used for centuries in traditional medicine.

Propolis has antimicrobial, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and has been used to treat a wide range of health conditions, including sore throat, colds, flu, bronchitis and gum disease. It has also been studied for its potential anticancer properties.

What is propolis extract?

Propolis (Photo via Bermix Studio/Unsplash)

Propolis extract is a concentrated form of propolis that's often used for medicinal purposes. It's made by extracting bioactive compounds from raw propolis using a solvent, like alcohol or water. The resulting extract is concentrated to increase the potency of the active ingredients.

Propolis extract is available in various forms, including tinctures, capsules and topical ointments. It can be used for a wide range of health conditions, including sore throats, colds, flu, bronchitis and gum disease.

When using propolis extract, it's important to follow the manufacturer's instructions carefully and consult with a healthcare professional before use, especially if you have any medical conditions or are taking any medications.

Additionally, it's important to be aware that propolis can cause allergic reactions in some individuals. So if you experience any adverse reactions, you should stop using the product immediately, and seek medical attention.

Benefits of propolis

Propolis (Photo via Bee Naturalles/Unsplash)

Propolis has been studied for its potential health benefits. Some of them include:

Antimicrobial properties

Propolis has been shown to have antimicrobial properties and may help fight off bacterial and viral infections. That's due to the presence of flavonoids and phenolic acids in propolis, which have been shown to have antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal effects.

Anti-inflammatory effects

Propolis has anti-inflammatory properties, which may help reduce inflammation and pain. That makes it useful for conditions like sore throat, bronchitis and arthritis.

Antioxidant activity

Propolis is a rich source of antioxidants, which helps protect the body against oxidative stress and may help prevent certain diseases.

Wound healing

Propolis has been used for centuries to treat wounds, and studies have shown that it may help promote healing of skin wounds.

Oral health

Propolis has been shown to be effective in treating gum disease and reducing formation of plaque in teeth.

Immune system support

Propolis has been shown to stimulate the immune system, which may help prevent and fight off infections.

It's important to note that more research is needed to fully understand the potential health benefits of propolis.

It should not be used as a substitute for conventional medical treatments. As with any natural product, it's always a good idea to consult a healthcare professional before using propolis for medicinal purposes.

Poll : 0 votes