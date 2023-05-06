Do you know what is a push pull legs 6 day split?

The push workouts focus on exercises that primarily work the pushing muscles, such as the chest, shoulders, and triceps. These exercises typically involve pushing weight away from the body, such as bench presses, overhead presses, and push-ups.

The pull workouts focus on exercises that primarily work the pulling muscles, such as the back, biceps, and rear delts. These exercises typically involve pulling weight towards the body, such as rows, pull-ups, and chin-ups.

The leg workouts focus on exercises that work the lower body, such as the quads, hamstrings, glutes, and calves. These exercises typically involve compound movements like squats, deadlifts, lunges, and leg presses.

By breaking up exercises into these three categories, a push pull legs 6 day split allows for optimal recovery time for each muscle group while also promoting a high training frequency.

Here is an example of a push pull legs 6 day split routine

Cable fly (Photo via Anastase Maragos/Unsplash)

Day 1: Push

Barbell Bench Press: 3 sets x 8-10 reps

Incline Dumbbell Press: 3 sets x 8-10 reps

Military Press: 3 sets x 8-10 reps

Triceps Pushdowns: 3 sets x 10-12 reps

Lateral Raises: 3 sets x 10-12 reps

Day 2: Pull

Deadlifts: 3 sets x 6-8 reps

Barbell Rows: 3 sets x 8-10 reps

Lat Pulldowns: 3 sets x 10-12 reps

Bicep Curls: 3 sets x 10-12 reps

Face Pulls: 3 sets x 10-12 reps

Day 3: Legs

Squats: 3 sets x 6-8 reps

Leg Press: 3 sets x 10-12 reps

Leg Curls: 3 sets x 10-12 reps

Calf Raises: 3 sets x 10-12 reps

Day 4: Push

Incline Barbell Press: 3 sets x 8-10 reps

Dumbbell Flyes: 3 sets x 10-12 reps

Dumbbell Shoulder Press: 3 sets x 8-10 reps

Triceps Extensions: 3 sets x 10-12 reps

Cable Flyes: 3 sets x 10-12 reps

Day 5: Pull

Barbell Deadlifts: 3 sets x 6-8 reps

Pull-Ups: 3 sets x 8-10 reps

Seated Rows: 3 sets x 10-12 reps

Hammer Curls: 3 sets x 10-12 reps

Rear Delt Flyes: 3 sets x 10-12 reps

Day 6: Legs

Leg Extensions: 3 sets x 10-12 reps

Romanian Deadlifts: 3 sets x 8-10 reps

Leg Press Calf Raises: 3 sets x 10-12 reps

Glute Bridges: 3 sets x 10-12 reps

The above push pull legs 6 day split is just an example, and you should adjust the exercises, sets, and reps based on your fitness level, goals, and preferences. Also, it's important to listen to your body and take rest days as needed to allow for proper recovery.

Is push pull legs 6 day split the optimum way to gain muscle?

Exercise (Photo via Sven Mieke/Unsplash)

A push pull legs 6 day split can be an effective way to gain muscle, but it's not necessarily the "optimum" way for everyone. The best way to gain muscle depends on various factors such as your fitness level, genetics, nutrition, sleep, stress, and recovery.

That being said, push pull legs 6 day splits are popular among bodybuilders and strength athletes because they allow for high training frequency and adequate recovery time for each muscle group. By working each muscle group twice per week, push-pull-leg routines can help stimulate muscle growth and increase strength.

Additionally, a push pull legs 6 day split is just an example, and you should adjust the exercises, sets, and reps based on your fitness level, goals, and preferences. Also, it's important to listen to your body and take rest days as needed to allow forproper recovery. typically include compound exercises like squats, deadlifts, bench press, and rows that involve multiple muscle groups and are highly effective for building overall muscle mass.

However, it's important to remember that the best workout routine for gaining muscle is one that is tailored to your individual goals and preferences. Your workout routine should take into account factors such as your fitness level, available equipment, schedule, and personal preferences. Additionally, a balanced diet that provides adequate protein and calories, along with sufficient sleep and recovery time, are essential components of any muscle-building program.

Alternative routines

Kettlebell workouts (Photo via Alonso Reyes/Unsplash)

There are many different workout routines you can follow to achieve your fitness goals, and the best one for you will depend on your individual goals, fitness level, preferences, and available equipment. Here are a few alternative workout routines for push pull legs 6 day split to consider:

Full body routine

This routine involves working all major muscle groups in a single workout session. Full body routines are great for beginners or anyone looking to improve overall fitness and strength.

Upper/lower split

This routine involves working the upper body in one session and the lower body in another session. Upper/lower splits are great for intermediate lifters who want to focus on increasing strength and muscle mass in specific areas.

Body part split

This routine involves working specific muscle groups on specific days. For example, Monday might be chest day, Tuesday might be back day, Wednesday might be leg day, and so on. Body part splits are great for advanced lifters who want to focus on building muscle mass in specific areas.

Circuit training

This routine involves performing a series of exercises back-to-back with little or no rest in between. Circuit training is great for improving cardiovascular fitness, endurance, and overall conditioning.

Remember, the best workout routine for you is the one that aligns with your individual goals, preferences, and available equipment. It's important to also consider factors such as recovery time, nutrition, and sleep when designing your workout routine.

