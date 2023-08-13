Exploring the TikTok Carrot Tanning Trend: Can It Really Make You Glow inside Out?

TikTok is back with yet another bizarre snack trend, and this time it is as strange as carrot tanning! Yes, you read that one right. TikTok user Isabella Lux has gone viral for saying that she eats three large carrots a day to get her tanned complexion. Following a recent trend that encouraged users to pour beer on themselves to get a tan, the TikTok carrot tanning trend now is gaining much traction on the platform.

Lux has created the latest trend of carrot tanning by claiming that carrots can actually make a difference to your skin undertone, giving you a glowy tan complexion. She posted this on her TikTok account, where she has over 500k followers. Health experts, however, were quick to respond to such claims.

What Is Carrot Tanning?

Can carrots cause you to tan? (Image via Cleveland Clinic Health Essentials)

According to TikToker, Isabella Lux, having three large carrots a day can give your skin-undertone a natural tanned effect. At least this is what she has posted on a video, addressing her 500K followers.

She stated that her tanned complexion was the natural color of her skin and that she does not need to go out into the sunlight or fake tan anymore. She also informed her followers that she has been “doing this for years.”

Lux has also said in a separate video that the method of tanning by carrots will allow you to alter your skin undertone:

“You’re gonna glow from the inside out.”

Does Tiktok’s Carrot Tanning Trend Actually Work?

Does tanning by carrots actually work? (Image via Livestrong)

While tanning by carrot may sound as unexplainable as it does, there seems to be a little more to the definition of tanning that we might understand in this respect.

Carrot is a vegetable that contains a high level of beta-carotene. This is also the compound that gives carrots their characteristic shade of yellowish-orange. According to reports from the National Library of Medicine, high carotene levels in the blood can lead to a slight change of pigmentation in the skin. This condition is referred to as carotenemia and it is temporary.

However, opting to munch on a bag of carrots to get a quick, defined tan is one myth that has been debunked by experts since the trend’s emergence.

While carrots can protect the skin against the harmful UV rays of the sun owing to their vitamin A and beta-carotene levels, there is no way they can give you an actual tan. It has been proven that there’s no safe or natural way to get a tanned effect. Additionally, sporting a “base tan” will not protect you from sun damage. So, all said and proven, that bottle of sunscreen should still be at the top of your list for the holidays!