External Oblique Muscle Origin, Function & Definition

Have you ever wondered what external oblique muscles are? The external abdominal oblique is one of the six abdominal muscles. The main function of external abdominal oblique muscle is to flex the trunk and rotate it contralaterally. It also has some strengthening function in respiration.

To understand what these are, you need to familiarize with the obliques – external abdominal oblique muscle and its role in contributing to your overall figure.

What is the External Abdominal Oblique Muscle?

Helps in stabilizing core muscles (Image via Unsplash/Darran Shen)

The abdominal muscles are made up of four groups of muscles. The transversus abdominis is deep in the abdomen and helps stabilize the trunk. The rectus abdominis, also known as the abs, is located between the ribs and pelvis and helps move the body between these points.

The obliques are two sets of muscles — the internal and external obliques — and work together but in opposite directions to move the body. The external abdominal oblique muscle is an outermost abdominal muscle located on each side of the body, next to the rectus abdominis.

It covers the sides of the abdominal area and helps with twisting. When one external oblique muscle contracts, the body will twist in the opposite direction of which muscle is contracting.

Where is the External Oblique Muscle?

It originates along the lower half of your rib. (Image via Unsplash/Szabolcs Toth)

The external oblique muscle covers a large expanse of the body. It originates along the lower half of the ribs and goes down to the crest of the pelvis, where it connects to both the pubis and a band of fibers that runs down the center of the abdomen.

Anatomy

The external oblique muscles are flat and wide, with parallel fibers that run inferior and anterior from origin to insertion. When one muscle contracts, the opposite side of the body moves.

Twisting the trunk to the left requires the right external abdominal oblique muscle to contract, whereas contracting the left external oblique rotates the right side of the trunk.

External Oblique Muscle Functions

Stabilizes the spin muscles (Image via Unsplash/Lawrence Crayton)

The external oblique muscle, which lies on the sides of the abdomen, is responsible for several important movements. The muscle allows the body to flex and rotate its trunk and also helps with bending at the waist and moving the upper body towards or away from the legs.

Some of its functions are:

Rotate the trunk from side to side

Twist it as far as you can comfortably go

Move the spine in any direction possible

Assist in bending the trunk from side to side by using the abdominal muscles.

All the aforementioned oblique muscles have an important role in both running and walking.

Whether you're just starting out or are a seasoned runner/walker, it's important to understand your body and how it functions during these exercises. In doing so, you will learn how to maximize your health, fitness, and safety.

