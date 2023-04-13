Maintaining good eye health is crucial to ensure clear vision and prevent vision-related problems that can affect your quality of life.

Contact lenses are a popular alternative to eyeglasses for people with vision problems, offering greater flexibility and comfort. By properly wearing and caring for your contact lenses, you can enjoy the benefits of clear vision without the need for glasses.

In this article, we will discuss best practices for caring for your contact lenses to protect your eye health.

How to Care for Contact Lenses to Protect Eye Health

Make sure to use only a sterile contact lens solution to clean and store your lenses (Image via Pexels)

1# Wash Your Hands Before Handling Your Contact Lenses

Before touching your contact lenses, make sure to wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water. This will help remove any bacteria or germs in your hands that can transfer to your lenses and cause an infection.

By practicing good hygiene habits, you can protect your eyes from infections and maintain good eye health for years to come.

2# Follow Your Optometrist's Instructions for Cleaning and Disinfecting Your Lenses

Your optometrist will provide you with specific instructions for cleaning and disinfecting your contact lenses. Make sure to follow these instructions carefully, as they may vary depending on the type of lenses you have and your individual needs.

You will need to clean your lenses with a contact lens solution and store them in a clean case with a fresh solution each day, so you can protect your eyes from infections and maintain good eye health.

3# Avoid Wearing Your Contact Lenses While Sleeping

Sleeping with your contact lenses in can increase the risk of developing an eye infection or other complications. This is because your eyes need oxygen to stay healthy, and wearing lenses for an extended period of time can reduce the amount of oxygen that reaches your eyes.

If you need to sleep with your lenses in, talk to your optometrist about getting lenses that are specifically designed for extended wear.

4# Replace Your Contact Lenses as Directed

Contact lenses have a limited lifespan, and wearing them beyond their expiration date can cause discomfort and increase your risk of developing an eye infection. Make sure to replace your lenses as directed by your optometrist, even if they still feel comfortable to wear.

By following the replacement schedule for your contact lenses, you can protect your eye health and enjoy clear vision with maximum comfort.

5# Don't Share Your Contact Lenses

Sharing contact lenses with others can increase your risk of developing an eye infection, as bacteria and other germs can easily transfer from one person to another.

By prioritizing good eye health practices such as using your own contact lenses, you can help prevent the spread of infections and safeguard your vision for years to come.

6# Avoid Using Tap Water on Your Contact Lenses

Tap water often contains harmful bacteria and other contaminants that can cause an infection if they come into contact with your contact lenses or eyes. Make sure to use only a sterile contact lens solution to clean and store your lenses, and avoid using tap water or any other non-sterile solution.

By following proper contact lens care and hygiene practices, including using only sterile solutions, you can protect your eyes from infections and maintain good eye health.

7# Take Your Contact Lenses Out Before Swimming

Swimming with your contact lenses in can increase your risk of developing an eye infection or other complications. This is because water can carry bacteria and other germs that can get trapped between your lenses and your eyes. Make sure to remove your contact lenses before swimming, and consider wearing prescription goggles instead.

Protecting your eyes from infections and other complications while maintaining good eye health is vital, so always remove your contact lenses before swimming.

Taking proper care of your contact lenses is essential for protecting your eye health and avoiding complications like infections and discomfort. Make sure to follow the guidelines provided by your optometrist for cleaning, storing, and replacing your lenses, and always wash your hands before handling your lenses. With proper care and attention, you can enjoy the convenience of contact lenses while maintaining healthy eyesight.

Poll : 0 votes