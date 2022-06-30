Fact Check: Can Body Neutrality Improve Your Fitness Journey?

Body neutrality is a concept that has been gaining traction in the fitness community. The idea is to take the focus off your appearance and put it on improving your body through exercise and healthy eating.

Although body neutrality is a fairly new concept, it’s already empowering people to lead healthier lives. This article will help you with all you need to know what body neutrality is and whether it can be used to improve your fitness journey.

What Is Body Neutrality?

Body neutrality is a concept that promotes body positivity by encouraging people to focus less on their bodies and more on their health. The goal is to erase any judgment about your body—whether positive or negative—and let go of any desires you may have for changing your appearance.

So what does that mean for those looking to improve their physical health? How can it help them reach their goals? How does one establish this mindset if they're completely new to it?

It's simple: you begin by approaching fitness holistically, and bring a change in the way you perceive your body and fitness.

Advantages Of Body Neutrality

Here're the advantages of body neutrality:

1) Reduces Anxiety

Body neutrality is an excellent way to help reduce anxiety and improve your mental health by allowing you to focus on other aspects of your life, rather than obsessing over how you look. It's not just about accepting your body as it is, it's also about accepting it as it changes over time.

2) Improves Your Mood

When you think about how many hours of your life you spend worrying about how your body looks, it's no surprise that can have an adverse impact on your mood. Once you let go of the criticism that you plague yourself with regarding your body, you'll find that it makes things much easier.

Body neutrality can help you feel at ease with your own skin, bringing you to accept yourself and still work towards achieving your fitness goals. Body neutrality doesn't force you to look at yourself in a positive or negative way, it simply focuses on preaching that your body is a tool for sustaining your existence, and you must not let the way it looks determine the way you feel about yourself.

Differences Between Body Neutrality And Body Positivity

Body positivity and body neutrality are two approaches to body image that have become mainstream in recent years. However, they are very different, both in philosophy and in practical application.

Body positivity is about encouraging self-love and acceptance of one’s appearance. It focuses on the present situation, loving yourself as you are at this moment, regardless of how you got there, or what your future goals may be. The idea behind this approach is that if we can be comfortable with our body right now, we will start making healthier choices leading to better health outcomes over time.

Body neutrality, meanwhile, doesn't focus on loving your body but rather accepting it as it is—flaws included. The goal here is not necessarily weight loss per see, but rather improving fitness by engaging in regular physical activity regardless of your current fitness level.

How Body Neutrality Can Improve Your Fitness Journey?

Body neutrality is a mindset that helps you focus on the task at hand and avoid getting distracted by your body or other people’s bodies.

As it’s so easy to get distracted by our appearance when we work out (or any time for that matter), body neutrality can be a great way to help us stay on track with our fitness goals. When we feel self-conscious about our bodies, it can make us more likely to give up because of how frustrating it feels not having control over our appearance or size.

Takeaway

Body neutrality doesn't mean giving up on striving for better health; rather, it means being aware that regardless of what we do (or don't), our bodies will continue changing throughout our lives based on factors like genetics and environment.

It's important not to confuse body neutrality with acceptance—if there's anything we've learned from this guide so far, is that each person experiences their own journey towards self-acceptance.

There is a lot of confusion surrounding body positivity and body neutrality. It is important to find what works best for you and empowers you.

