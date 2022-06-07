Fact Check: Can Chia Seeds Help You Lose Weight?

When you first begin your fat loss journey, you will almost certainly hear about chia seeds as a terrific foodstuff to ingest to help you achieve your weight loss objectives. Chia seeds are recommended by many to those who desire to lose weight effectively.

A multitude of diet-related materials tout chia seeds as a miraculous weight-loss component. Similarly, a few popular social media posts claim that eating a combo of chia seeds, lemon, and honey for 30 days will help you lose weight.

But first, what are chia seeds?

Chia is an edible seed derived from the arid plant Salvia Hispanica, which has been cultivated in Mexico since the Mayan and Aztec times.

The word "chia" means "strength," and the Aztec and Mayan people are said to have used the small black and white seeds as an energy enhancer. Since they are full of healthy omega-3 fatty acids, carbs, protein, fiber, antioxidants, and calcium, this makes sense.

Chia seeds are an unprocessed whole-grain that can be absorbed by the body (unlike flaxseeds). One ounce (about 2 tablespoons) has 139 calories, 4 grams of protein, 9 grams of fat, 12 grams of carbs, 11 grams of fiber, as well as vitamins and minerals.

Chia seeds help in weight loss: Myth or Truth?

Both fiber and protein have the power to reduce hunger temporarily by making a person feel satiated for longer periods of time. Additionally, chia seeds contain only 138 calories per serving, making them a low-calorie, nutrient-dense snack.

Chia seeds have just recently been studied by scientists for their possible weight loss advantages. Although some of this research has yielded encouraging results, the evidence is still inconclusive.

Chia seeds swell and create a gel when they come in contact with any liquid. That's why some people believe chia seeds can help you lose weight by growing in your stomach and making you feel full.

In other words, if they help with weight loss, it is because they make it easier for you to eat less, not because they have some magical fat-burning ability.

However, only a few well-designed studies have been conducted to date about this, and none of them have found that chia seeds promote weight reduction any simpler.

Should you include chia seeds in your diet?

While there isn't much evidence that chia seeds can help you lose weight, they can be a healthy supplement to your diet.

You can use chia seeds in dishes as a replacement for processed grains like white bread because they are a much healthier whole grain that tastes excellent in baked goods like muffins.

Chia seeds, at the same time, may offer some of the following health benefits, according to recent research:

An anti-inflammatory effect, presumably related to the antioxidant content

More regular bowel habits, including relief from constipation

Better blood sugar control, which can aid with diabetes management

Lower blood pressure

Possibly due to the omega-3 concentration, thinner blood, which may help avoid blood clots, and improved cholesterol levels

Chia seeds might also provide you with the long-lasting energy boost you require throughout the day. They're low in carbs and have an excellent protein, fat, and fiber ratio. Digestion and absorption are slowed by fiber concentration.

This minimises a sharp rise and fall in blood sugar levels, allowing for a more consistent release of energy throughout time. It also helps to promote body fluid level control and electrolyte retention by keeping you hydrated thanks to its excellent water absorption properties.

Because dehydration is one of the leading causes of sleepiness and exhaustion, staying adequately hydrated might help you feel invigorated on its own.

How to include chia seeds in your diet?

Chia seeds are very easy to incorporate into any diet plan and their large vitamin content helps support your overall health.

Since they have a mild taste, it is very easy to incorporate them into a number of recipes. They can be used in drinks, porridges, shakes, and confectionery. Sprinkle them on cereal, veggies, salads, yoghurt, rice dishes, and a lot more.

Conclusion

According to some research, chia seeds can't help you lose weight on its own, but it can help when paired with other weight-loss methods.

While chia seeds may aid weight loss in people who follow a low-calorie diet, there isn't sufficient evidence to prove this.

To gain the benefits of this superfood, you can include them in your daily diet. With their superfood qualities, chia seeds can help you improve your cardiac and digestive health and potentially long-term weight loss.

More comprehensive and well-designed research on the impact of chia seeds on weight loss and overall health is required.

If you want to lose weight, though, make sure you eat a healthy, balanced diet and exercise more.

Remember that there is no such thing as a magic bullet or a weight-loss seed.

