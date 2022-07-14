Fact Check: Can Exercise Lead to Ovarian Torsion?

Ovarian torsion is a problem that occurs most frequently in women during their reproductive years. It's an ailment in which an ovary, sometimes even a fallopian tube, twists itself around the tissues supporting them. That in turn can cut off the blood supply to the ovary. Without treatment, this can lead the organ to its death. In the long run, a partially functional ovary could be the cause of infertility issues.

Also known as adnexal torsion, ovarian torsion isn’t very common. However, it requires surgery to bring the ovary back to its resting state or to remove it completely. One must visit their doctor immediately if they experience any of the symptoms of ovarian torsion.

Symptoms of Ovarian Torsion

Symptoms of ovarian torsion are likely to occur very suddenly and in great volume. They are similar to the symptoms of UTIs, kidney stones, appendicitis and gastroenteritis. These are characterised by:

• Severe pain in the pelvic region

• Nausea

• Vomiting

• Abnormal bleeding

• Fever.

If the ovary has been on the verge of twisting and untwisting itself for days already, the aforementioned symptoms are also preceded by intense cramps.

What are Causes of Ovarian Torsion?

Women between the ages of 20 and 40 are most at risk of ovarian torsion. However, some other major factors that could lead to this issue include:

• Ovarian cysts adding extra weight to the ovary and displacing it

• An ovarian ligament longer than usual

• High hormone levels during pregnancy causing the tissues to relax

• Women undergoing IVF treatment or other assisted reproductive technologies (ART).

Robin Campbell @robinathefirst Sakshi Narula @mssakshinarula What is the worst physical pain you've experienced? What is the worst physical pain you've experienced? Ovarian torsion caused by a cyst. While driving myself to urgent care, after literally laying on the floor of my office for hours, I was in so much pain my hands started to go numb. twitter.com/mssakshinarula… Ovarian torsion caused by a cyst. While driving myself to urgent care, after literally laying on the floor of my office for hours, I was in so much pain my hands started to go numb. twitter.com/mssakshinarula…

Can Exercise Lead to Ovarian Torsion?

It's a question everyone wants an answer to. While it may seem easier to believe that rigorous exercise can cause your ovaries to twist themselves, the truth is that anybody susceptible to this issue is still at risk with or without exercise.

Your everyday movements, even while sleeping, could be enough to twist the ovary that’s already at risk, especially in case of a cyst.

Nevertheless, it's advised to refrain from exercising in case your ovary is on the verge of twisting itself, or if you’re on any hormone-influencing medication or undergoing ART treatments. Intense movements can cause disturbance and push your organs around. Once twisted, it’s unlikely the tissues will untwist by themselves.

Takeaway

If you’re experiencing symptoms of ovarian torsion, visit your gynaecologist immediately. Doctors report that in most cases, they are able to save the ovary and fallopian tube. Don’t worry about exercising till you've received the treatment you need.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a victim of ovarian torsion? Nope. Yes. 0 votes so far