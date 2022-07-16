Fact Check: Can Walking Help You Build Big Leg Muscles?

It's a common assumption that walking is for the weak. However, in reality, it's one of the best ways to build leg muscles and strength. So how does walking help build your legs? Let's take a look.

Walking uses up to twice as much energy as sitting, So it's no surprise walkers tend to be leaner than the average population.

Researchers have found that walking burns roughly twice as many calories as sitting. In fact, they found that people who walk three times per week burn approximately 100 extra calories each day compared to those who don’t exercise at all.

That sounds like a lot of walking—but it's not. Walking is a low-impact activity you can do anywhere, anytime and for any length of time. If you're out on your daily treks around the neighbourhood or workplace, there are plenty of ways to add extra steps into your routine so you hit that 3,000-calorie mark (or more).

Try adding some power walking into your daily commute, park farther from work or school, and take the stairs instead of taking an elevator/escalator/elevator. You can also park on one side of the street instead of two, or take an outdoor walk during lunchtime (or bringing lunch outdoors).

Each Step You Take Helps Hip and Pelvis Movement

Each step you take engages your gluteus medius and minimus, which are critical stabilisers of hip and pelvis movement.

These muscles keep your hips and pelvis stable when you walk, allowing proper balance and control over the movements of the knee, ankle, foot and lower leg. They also play an important role in stabilisation during running or jump-landing activities, such as landing from a high jump or squatting down from a raised platform.

The gluteus minimus brings the thigh across the body (abduction) while extending it away from the midline (adduction). The gluteus medius abducts the thigh when bending forward at the waist. It also rotates internally when standing upright with weight on one foot.

Walking Alone Cannot Build Massive Leg Muscles

Walking alone cannot build massive leg muscles; you need weight training too. Walking is a great exercise for overall health and fitness, but it won't make your legs any larger or stronger than they already are.

You'll need to add some strength training to your workouts to build bigger muscle groups, like the hamstrings and quads. If you're looking for a way to get those big, bulging muscles without bulking up in other areas (such as adding body fat), walking is one of the best exercises for you.

Walking Burns Calories And Builds Lean Mass

Walking is a great way to burn calories, and it can also help you build lean mass. You may have heard that walking is one of the best ways to build up your legs and glutes, which makes sense when you consider that these are the muscles most used when walking.

Walking is particularly useful for building big hamstrings, as they're a relatively small muscle group compared to quads or glutes. It's also good for overall leg strength and endurance, as walking uses more than just one muscle at a time.

In fact, you can use this as an excuse not to go to the gym. You don't need to hit the gym for decent muscles. However, there is one downside to that. Walking isn't as dazzling a option as you may think.

If you exercise, you're probably familiar with the term 'plateuaing'. It's essentially a condition where your body stops responding to your particular exercise favourably, and doesn't react in the way you want it to. That means after a few months, or maybe a year of walking, you might stop seeing the same results as you did when you were just starting out.

Fear not - you simply ned to change things up. Your body hits a plateau because of monotony. Breaking the plateau is essentially like giving your body a little vacation. Try something new - maybe some sprints, jumping rope, running, ellipticals, swimming, etc. After a week or two, your body will be more than happy to return to your walking schedule.

Walking Makes You Stronger Runner

Walking is an excellent way to build endurance. It's is a great way to warm up before running a race or doing a workout. It can teach you how to maintain proper form while running and help you recover more quickly.

Walking promotes good posture and helps prevent injury when running by preventing overuse injuries like shin splints, stress fractures and plantar fasciitis (a painful foot disorder).

Get Walking Today To Build Those Leg Muscles

Walking is a great way to get in shape. It's also an easy way to improve your health and mood, as well as build leg muscles. If you're ready to start walking, here are some tips to get started:

Buy a pair of good walking shoes. Your feet will thank you.

Wear comfortable clothes that are appropriate for the weather. You can also wear running shoes if you want; just make sure they fit properly and aren't too old or worn out.

Pack water with you so that you don't get dehydrated while exercising outside on hot days (or inside if it's cold).

Conclusion

If you want to build some massive leg muscles, get walking today/ It’s easy, effective, and fun.

If you don’t have time for a full workout, just try walking up and down your stairs a few times with good posture.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like walking? Yes No 0 votes so far