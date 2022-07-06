Fact Check: Does High-Intensity Weight Training Help Burn Belly Fat?

High-intensity weight training is frequently suggested as a great approach to enhance your body composition. Combining this form of exercise with a wholesome diet and healthy lifestyle can help you lose body fat.

You must make significant lifestyle adjustments if you want to eliminate belly fat and start displaying your abs. You'll need to follow a consistent regimen of good food, cardiovascular exercise and strength training. It's important to remember that just because you can't see your abs doesn't imply you don't have a strong core.

Everybody has a six-pack, although for many people it is only partially visible due to subcutaneous fat.

How to Lose Belly Fat?

Instead of concentrating on spot reduction, the ideal strategy for losing belly fat and fat in general is to regularly train in a zone that allows you to burn the most fat. The type of exercise that helps you lose tummy fat might not help someone else. You've probably heard that the greatest approach to burn fat is to work out vigorously.

Both visceral and subcutaneous fat make up the extra belly fat you're attempting to shed. Subcutaneous fat, which bulges or can be pinched, is not the most dangerous fat. Visceral fat is the unseen, dangerous fat that medical professionals advise to shed.

This fat surrounds certain organs, including the liver, kidneys and heart. Your risk of developing coronary heart disease, insulin-resistant type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and stroke rises as your visceral belly fat percentage grows.

Exercises that boost heart rate, such as running, biking, using elliptical machines, or climbing stairs, cause you to perspire more and burn more calories. That helps your body lose the visceral belly fat.

High Intensity Weight Training for Burning Belly Fat

Regardless of your objectives, exercise has many benefits and can aid in maintaining a healthy weight. High-intensity training can be beneficial if your doctor has advised fat loss and a decrease in your hip-to-waist ratio or waist circumference to improve your general health.

According to studies, considering the same energy expenditure in less intense exercise, both forms of belly fat - visceral and subcutaneous - can be removed by high-intensity training.

Exercises that target visceral and subcutaneous fat during high-intensity interval training have many benefits, especially in reducing waiting time.

High-intensity exercise can be a nebulous phrase with no clear meaning, but it simply refers to working harder while maintaining a higher heart rate. It can apply to sprint-style interval training, where you run or bike for a period of time, say, 20 to 60 seconds, then rest, and repeat the exercise.

Types of High Intensity Weight Training to Burn Belly Fat

There are various types of high-intensity weight training. Keep in mind that you should never ignore discomfort and that you should always listen to your body. A higher level of fitness and experience in completing exercises in good form are required for high-intensity weight training.

Various types of high-intensity training are:

Circuit Training

Exercises are performed one after the other in progression during a circuit training session. Using a weight training circuit, where you move swiftly or even jog between exercises with little recovery is a way to include weight training in a high-intensity workout routine, burning many calories.

That increases the intensity of the weightlifting exercise, keeps the heart rate up and generally counts as a high-intensity exercise if you keep moving.

HIIT with Weights

Another way to mix high-intensity exercise with weight training is to execute resistance training exercises in good form while using lighter weights and higher reps for a certain amount of time with breaks in between.

Choosing one upper body activity, lower body exercise, core exercise and cardiovascular workout is an easy way to do high-intensity training. Rest for 20 to 30 seconds after each exercise and once more at the end of the series.

Metabolic conditioning is a common name for this form of training (metcon for short).

Bottom Line

Even though it's good to make time for some intense exercise, beginners typically find it challenging.

Most forms of exercise can help you lose belly fat if you put in the time and effort. The key is to begin cautiously with low-intensity training or even very brief bursts of high-intensity activity. As you gain more fitness, move on to the more difficult exercises.

Losing belly fat is not the same as pursuing health, and improved health is not always the result of weight loss.

If you engage in high-intensity training, it's imperative you balance it with softer exercises and recovery activities. Talk to your doctor about any changes in your workout regimen and any worries you may have about weight loss.

