Fact Check: Does Jogging Help with Weight Loss?

Jogging is a great sport to burn calories, tone your body and reach your ideal level of fitness. So, if you're thinking about jogging to lose weight, go ahead, as it can help you get closer to your objective of having a leaner body.

Running or jogging is a common exercise. At some point in their lives, about one in five Americans try running or jogging. Jogging is a desirable workout, as it's inexpensive to do, and you may jog whenever it is convenient for you.

Fun jogs, sporting competitions and marathons are all options for joggers. Get in touch with your neighborhood jogging club if you're interested in competing against other joggers.

Calories burned during jogging

Exercise can help you burn more calories than you ingest, which is a must for weight loss.

Jogging is a fabulous alternative, as it works a variety of muscles hard at once, burning more calories than most other exercise forms. Jogging-based high-intensity interval training (HIIT) specifically uses many muscles at their greatest power to burn the most calories per minute.

Research backs up the fact that jogging burns more calories than other exercises.

For instance, a study of 12 men and as many women analysed how many more calories walking on a treadmill on a track burnt than jogging the same distance (1,600 meters). It was found that jogging one mile on a treadmill burned 33 calories more on average than walking, and jogging a mile on a track burns 35 more calories.

Over the course of a ten-mile jog, that may equate to burning 330–350 more calories than walking the same distance. That may not seem like a significant difference initally, but it can make a difference.

There were similar findings in a Harvard University study that evaluated the number of calories burnt over 30 minutes by individuals of three different weights.

It found that a 155-pound (70 kg) person could jog at a moderate pace of 6 miles per hour for 30 minutes while burning 372 calories (10 km per hour). That is even more calories burned than during a 30-minute game of basketball and is comparable to the amount burned during intensive swimming and martial arts.

How Jogging helps in Weight Loss

Now you know that jogging will aid in burning calories and weight loss. Here’s how this is possible:

1) Jogging Suppresses Appetite

Many people attempt to lower their calorie intake by cutting back on their food intake or altering their diet. Unfortunately, these methods only serve to increase hunger and make losing weight difficult.

High intensity jogging can help by lowering your hunger after a workout, according to studies. It may decrease appetite by lowering ghrelin levels and increasing satiety hormone production, although the precise mechanisms underlying this response are unclear.

A 60-minute jog versus no exercise was analysed in another study involving nine men. As opposed to doing nothing, running reduced ghrelin levels by three to nine hours.

2) Jogging Targets Belly Fat

The health effects of having extra abdominal fat are terrible. Numerous studies have linked belly obesity to a higher risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and many other illnesses. Studies show that even without dietary changes, moderate to vigorous aerobic activity, such as jogging, can reduce abdominal fat.

The results of a review of 15 studies involving 852 people revealed that aerobic exercise reduced abdominal fat without requiring dietary changes. However, the most efficient way to lose abdominal fat is through moderate to high intensity workouts.

High intensity jogging significantly reduced belly fat compared to low intensity walking or no exercise, according to a study involving 27 middle-aged women.

Last but not least, a study of 45 healthy but inactive women found that high intensity interval training performed three times a week dramatically reduced body fat and belly fat compared to exercising at a constant pace or doing nothing at all.

How to Get Started

Walking is a great option if you're starting from a place where there is little to no activity. Your efforts to burn calories with a smart walking programme can pay off if you establish a regular walking routine.

You'll benefit from gradually including harder workouts like running, power walking or interval training, and as you get more fit, you can do higher intensity activity.

Try to maintain a constant food intake throughout this process, as it's easy to overcompensate on calories after exercise.

Start cautiously, and gradually increase your distance and energy expenditure as you become used to it. Good habits are formed by making little changes over time. You run the risk of overdoing it and getting hurt if you go too fast or increase miles too rapidly.

When you're recuperating on the sofa, it's difficult to burn enough calories for weight loss.

