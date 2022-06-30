Fact Check: Does Vinegar Help Burn And Reduce Body Fat?

Vinegar is a popular ingredient for reducing body fat, but does it work? It;s an acidic liquid made by fermenting alcohol with bacteria.

It has been used since ancient times in both cooking and medicine. Vinegar can be made from wine or cider, and there are many different varieties of vinegar available in the market.

Can Vinegar Aid In Weight Loss?

You may have heard that vinegar is helpful for weight loss, but it's not just a fad. Studies have shown that vinegar can help you lose weight and burn belly fat.

A notable study found that drinking vinegar daily helped increase weight loss and burn belly fat. The study involved 18 men who were randomly assigned to drink either one ounce of white wine vinegar or the same amount of water every day before having lunch for 12 weeks. At the end of the period, they analyzed their blood sugar levels as well as their waist circumference and body mass index (BMI).

The results? While both groups had reduced blood sugar levels after 12 weeks—a benefit known as improved glycemic control—the men who drank the vinegar had significantly higher reductions than those in the water group. Their average waist circumference also decreased by almost an inch more than those in the other group.

Vinegar is acidic in nature and contains around five percent of acetic acid. Vinegar helps balance the pH level in your body and aids you in burning fat. It also helps fight free radicals that can cause diseases like cancer. You can choose from many kinds of vinegar, such as balsamic, apple cider, red wine or rice vinegar.

Balsamic vinegar has been used since ancient times for its healing properties, and it was also recommended by Hippocrates, known as 'The Father Of Medicine'. Applying diluted balsamic vinegar to your skin can help reduce inflammation caused due to sunburns or other skin infections, such as acne and eczema. Apple cider vinegar helps in weight loss by reducing sugar cravings, balancing blood sugar levels and improving digestion.

Red wine vinegar contains resveratrol, an antioxidant compound found in red grapes; this compound helps protect against heart disease, cancer and diabetes. Rice binegar is made from fermented rice wine with a very low sodium content (about 5%).

Health Benefits Of Vinegar

There are several health benefits of vinegar, such as:

1) Reduces Waist Size and Makes You Slimmer

People who drink one to two tablespoons of vinegar per day, on average, have lower BMIs (Body Mass Index), smaller waist, and less belly fat than those who don't. However, this finding was based on a study conducted on a small group of people in a laboratory setting. The participants were healthy-weight adults with a BMI between 20 and 25.

The researchers also noted that their findings might not apply to everyone, as most studies looking at vinegar's effects are done using mice or rats. Nevertheless, they concluded that the results suggest that the daily intake of acetic acid increases energy expenditure by increasing lipolysis (fat breakdown) without changing RMR (Resting Metabolic Rate)

2) Vinegar Can Help You Feel More Satiated

Vinegar can help with weight maintenance, as it boosts feelings of fullness after a meal. The low-calorie nature of vinegar means you can consume more calories, but still feel full and satisfied for a long time afterwards. That helps you control your weight and maintain it over time.

The benefits of vinegar are not only limited to weight loss and general health – but it also provides many vitamins and minerals, including magnesium, potassium, iron and calcium (to name a few). It's one of the best sources for these nutrients - which makes up for its lack of fibre - making it an all-round great addition to any diet.

3) Vinegar Can Help You Lose Weight—Although Its Effect Is Limited

While the findings are interesting, the study on vinegar's ability to help you reduce weight was done on rats, who were fed a high-fat diet for a month.

They were given either vinegar, water or no treatment at all and then put on treadmills for 30 minutes per day for four weeks. The rats that received vinegar lost weight while the others gained. In the case of humans, vinegar is not a magic bullet for losing weight. Although its effects are limited, it's still a great tool in your weight-loss journey.

Takeaway

Overall, it seems drinking vinegar can help you lose weight and belly fat. The effect is small, but it's enough to make a difference if combined with other healthy habits, like exercising and eating well. However, there are some drawbacks to this method of losing weight.

First of all, the effects were not seen in everyone who drank vinegar every day for six months; some people gained weight due to improper lifestyle choices even though they were consuming vinegar.

There are many types of vinegar out there, so make sure you're choosing one that's free from added sugars or artificial sweeteners before you start pouring yourself a glass daily.

