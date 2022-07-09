Fact Check: Is C4 Pre-Workout Good for You?

C4 is a pre-workout supplement developed by Cellucor. Pre-workout supplements are generally available in powder form. They can be mixed with water and consumed before a workout to boost energy and optimise your performance during a workout.

You may be wondering how a powder substance could be helpful in providing you with energy. It’s all in the ingredients. While C4 in particular does contain a whole lot of caffeine (approx. 150 mg per scoop) to provide immediate and long-lasting energy, it also contains other substances that improve your performance while working out. The other ingredients include:

Creatine

Arginine

Beta-alanine

Teacrine.

Creatine is a common supplement among exercisers. It's an effective compound in building strength and muscle size. It also helps replenish the body’s energy stores during a workout, allowing you to go longer and heavier at the gym, facilitating quick recovery.

Arginine boosts blood flow and circulation across the body, promoting faster recovery during and after a workout, and keeping stiffness and soreness away while working out.

Beta-alanine is effective in delaying the formation and buildup of lactic acid, which causes burning cramps while working out. Avoidance of these cramps should allow you to focus on your workout and finish it without any hinderance.

Teacrine is unique to C4 and is generally not found in other pre-workout supplements. It has similar effects to caffeine, as it boosts your mood and energy levels but without the jitters that usually come with supplements.

Is C4 a good pre-workout supplement?

Multiple users of C4 have boasted of its performance-enhancing properties. While some users found the caffeine content too high for their preference, others claim it’s just the right amount to push through your workout without feeling jittery, the way some supplements make you feel. In some cases, users also consumed more than one scoop of this pre-workout at a time.

This supplement comes in multiple delectable flavours, meaning there’s something for everyone. The top-rated ones include unique concoctions such as Blue Razz, Fruit Punch, Pink Lemonade, Berry Bomb, Cherry Limeade, Strawberry Margarita and several others.

However, there are some common side effects in pre-workout supplements, including C4. The most commonly reported side effects are:

• Headaches

• Indigestion

• Cramps

• Jitters

• Insomnia

• Anxiety.

Of course, most of that can be attributed to C4's high caffeine content. If your tolerance for caffeine is low, you can stick to less than one scoop at a time to supplement yourself. That will likely also help prevent the onset of these potential side effects.

If you’re a regular coffee drinker, it may be time to start limiting the amount of caffeine you consume in a day. What’s more, these could be initial reactions till your body gets accustomed to the supplement.

Overall, C4 is a great supplement that doesn’t fall short on all it promises to deliver as a performance-enhancing pre-workout supplement.

It's not advisable to consume these supplements regularly, as it might build dependency. Save the scoops for days you’re low on energy or have an intense, long workout coming your way. Hydration is super important while taking these performance aids, so be sure to sip on water throughout your workout. Practice safe, and smash those goals.

