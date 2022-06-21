Fact Check: Is Intermittent Fasting Better Than Other Diets?

Intermittent fasting is essentially a concept wherein one consumes food only in a stipulated time window while fasting for the rest. As per research, intermittent fasting can be beneficial for your weight loss goals and can help you lose a lot of weight within a rather small period.

But does that information hold any substance? Let's find out!

Is Intermittent Fasting Better Than Other Diets?

Firstly, it's important to lay the foundation for what intermittent fasting is. For those wondering, no, intermittent fasting is NOT a diet. It is merely a scheduled form of planned consumption of food that permits you to eat for a specific amount of time.

The eating window in a typical intermittent fast lasts about 8 hours, which means you are not allowed to eat during the remaining 16 hours of the day. For instance, if you ate your first meal at noon, you'd have time until 8 PM to finish all your meals.

Does Intermittent Fasting Actually Work?

Intermittent fasting has been tried and test by millions of people around the globe. Some claim it has worked wonders, while some have gone on to develop eating disorders, and some simply didn't see any benefits of following such a lifestyle.

Since the time window in intermittent fasting is limited, you tend to eat less. For example, if you eat around 1800 calories in a day, that's a fairly low amount to consume, even for someone in a deficit. If you space your meals out, there's a chance that you may feel hungry and violate your calorie goals.

Hence, restricting yourself to an eating window allows you to eat the number of calories you need to consume, but within a smaller window, leaving you more satiated.

When you eat throughout the day, your body uses the energy it is being fed constantly, and not the energy reserves stored in the body, which is what you need to utilize to burn fat. Intermittent fasting allows your body to last 12-16 hours without food, which gives your body ample time to dig into your existing energy resources.

However, there have been accounts of headaches, irritation, hunger pangs, constipation, and other side effects. While most people never deal with these side effects, they are still prevalent. Medical researchers have claimed that while the initial 'loading phase' or the adjustment period of about a week or so can be difficult, most people who have switched to intermittent fasting have gone on record to say that it has made them feel much better, both physically and mentally. The key is to power through the initial drawbacks.

What To Eat While Intermittent Fasting?

Intermittent fasting is unlike most diets you may have come across. Rather than focusing on WHAT you eat, it focuses on WHEN you consume your meals. While there are no dietary restrictions when it comes to intermittent fasting, it helps to monitor what you eat as well. If your eating windows are characterized by high-calorie junk food, excessive amounts of sugar, fats, etc., this diet plan will not work for you, even if you are adhering to the eating window.

Eat meals that are healthy and filling, while watching your overall calorie consumption, as staying in a deficit will become easier because of the concentration of meals within a short period. Foods like lean proteins, leafy greens, whole grains, unrefined carbs, nuts, berries, etc. are all great on an intermittent fasting diet.

As for your fasting window, anything that has calories is off-limits. Stick to water, as well as green/black tea and black coffee, without sugar of course.

Final Verdict

Yes, intermittent fasting does work. In several animals and humans, fasting has showcased the ability to combat diseases and illnesses while also increasing one's lifespan. It can also boost your metabolism and regulate your blood pressure, glucose, and blood sugar levels. While the public opinion about intermittent fasting may be divisive, it does have a proven track record of helping with weight loss.

Whether it's the psychological aspect of eating less in a day or the self-imposed restrictions you place to keep yourself from eating, intermittent fasting can not only help you burn fat but also instill a sense of discipline and responsibility towards your body and routine.

That being said, ascertain your goals and consult a nutritionist or doctor before jumping onto an intermittent fasting diet, or any diet for that matter. If you stay consistent and true to yourself, you'll find that results are easy to come by.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you follow intermittent fasting? Yes No 0 votes so far