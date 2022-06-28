Fact Check: Is Vitamin D2 Better for You Than Vitamin D3?

Vitamin D2 and D3 are the most prevalent members of your diet. While both help you reach your vitamin D needs, there are some significant differences between the two varieties.

New research reveals that not all types of vitamin D are created equally, despite the fact that it is a necessary component for bone and immune system function.

Researchers from the Universities of Surrey and Brighton in the United Kingdom examined two types of vitamin D supplements, those containing vitamin D2 and those containing vitamin D3. They found found that only vitamin D3 caused an effect that might strengthen the immune system.

Vitamin D2 vs Vitamin D3

The two types of vitamin D have differences based on the foods they are found in. While vitamin D2 is mostly obtained from plant sources and fortified meals, vitamin D3 is only present in foods derived from animals.

Sources of Vitamin D2

Vitamin D is not naturally present in many foods. Some producers add plant-derived D2 to their products. These fortified goods could consist of:

cereals

orange juice

dairy and plant milk including oats, almonds, and soy milk.

The producer frequently determines the amount of D2 in the product. This information can be found on the label. One of the few foods with naturally high levels of vitamin D2 is yeast and mushrooms that have been exposed to sunshine or UV rays.

Sources of Vitamin D3

Animal sources produce foods that are organically high in vitamin D3. Among them could be:

Cod Liver oil: One tablespoon of cod liver oil has 170% of the daily value (DV) for vitamin D for an adult.

One tablespoon of cod liver oil has 170% of the daily value (DV) for vitamin D for an adult. Trout: The 81% of daily value (DV) for vitamin D3 is found in 3 ounces (oz) of cooked rainbow trout.

The 81% of daily value (DV) for vitamin D3 is found in 3 ounces (oz) of cooked rainbow trout. Salmon: 3 ounces of cooked sockeye salmon provides 71% of the daily value for vitamin D3.

Vitamin D3 is also present in other foods, but in lesser concentrations. These may consist of:

Sardines: After removing the oil, 2 sardines from a can will supply 6% of the daily value (DV) for vitamin D3 for an adult.

After removing the oil, 2 sardines from a can will supply 6% of the daily value (DV) for vitamin D3 for an adult. Eggs: One large egg has a DV of 6% for an adult.

One large egg has a DV of 6% for an adult. Beef liver: The daily value (DV) for vitamin D in 3 ounces of braised beef liver is 5%.

Which is more effective: Vitamin D2 or Vitamin D3?

When it comes to improving your vitamin D status, vitamin D2 and vitamin D3 are not equivalent. They both enter the bloodstream efficiently. The liver, nevertheless, processes them in a distinct way.

Vitamin D2 and vitamin D3 are converted by the liver into 25-hydroxyvitamin D2 and 25-hydroxyvitamin D3, respectively. Together, these two substances are referred to as calcifediol.

The primary form of vitamin D that circulates in the blood is calcifediol, and your body's vitamin D reserves are represented by the level of this substance in your blood. Because of this, your doctor can determine your vitamin D status by checking your calcifediol levels. But compared to vitamin D3, vitamin D2 seems to produce less calcifediol.

According to the majority of research, vitamin D3 is more effective than vitamin D2 at increasing calcifediol levels in the blood. For instance, a single dose of vitamin D3 showed nearly twice as efficiency at increasing calcifediol levels as vitamin D2, in a research involving 32 older women. Therefore, it would better to choose vitamin D3 if you are taking vitamin D pills.

Benefits of Vitamin D3

Now that you know Vitamin D3 is more effective and efficient than D2, here are some health benefits you can expect from D3:

1) Bones

Calcium and vitamin D help to support your bones. Your body can't absorb calcium from food if you don't receive enough vitamin D. A low intake/absorption of calcium results in your body turning to your bones to make up for the deficit. This results in:

Fractures due to weaker bones

Osteoporosis.

Increasing the amount of D3 in your diet can help you reach your peak bone density. You only develop as much bone tissue as that. You are less prone to getting bone-weakening disorders, like osteoporosis, if your bone density is higher.

2) Muscles

Several studies suggest that vitamin D aids in muscle growth. Having high vitamin D levels is related to having strong muscles. People with higher vitamin D levels have been linked with:

Leaner physiques

Increased Muscle Mass

Improved muscular performance.

3) Anti-inflammatory effects

Inflammatory diseases may be impacted by vitamin D. Low levels of this vitamin may increase the risk of allergic asthma, eczema, and acne. According to studies, pregnant women who take vitamin D supplements have babies who are less likely to develop asthma. However, before using any supplements during pregnancy, always consult your doctor.

How to increase your intake of Vitamin D3?

You can get additional vitamin D from sun exposure, which only needs to last 10 to 30 minutes a few times per week, as well as from certain meals. The good news is that many manufacturers have already shifted from utilising D2 to D3 when producing milk that has been supplemented with vitamin D. Cow's milk was once fortified with D2, but more recently, most brands have switched to D3 or a combination of the two.

Breakfast cereals, cheese, and yoghurt are some more foods that have vitamin D added as a fortification, though this is not always the case, and one would need to check the food label to determine if a certain item is fortified.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you include Vitamin D foods in your diet? Yes I don't know 0 votes so far