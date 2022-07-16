Fact Check: Is Weight Training Good for Weight Loss?

Cardio has always been associated primarily to weight loss. People on their weight loss journey tend to lean more toward cardio-only training regimes, possibly because of its faster results. They're likely sceptical about whether weight training even works in losing weight. The misconception behind that is likely that weight training could make you bulky.

As it turns out, weight remaining while on your weight loss journey benefits you more than it does you any harm. Not only does it add to the calories you burn in a day, but it provides tons of other benefits as well.

Benefits of Weight Training for Weight Loss

Let’s discuss all the benefits weight training provides for anybody on their weight loss journey.

Retains muscle mass

Two factors that lead to weight loss - exercise and a calorie-deficit diet - can lead to muscle loss. Strength training even while trying to lose weight is helpful to retain muscle mass. Not only are your muscles important for strength, but they also tone your body and help shape it up nicely.

Burns more calories

Not just while exercising, increased muscle mass from strength training also provides your body the ability to burn more calories while it's at rest. That adds to your total calories burned every day, speeding up your weight loss.

Increases bone mineral density

Strength training can also increase the mineral density of your bones. That strengthens your bones and reduces the risk of fractures, or even osteoporosis, in later years. Strong bones are also required to retain strength.

Regulates hormone secretion

Strength training facilitates the secretion of hormones in the body, which is essential for its functioning and survival. That's also important for mental health. The endorphins released during exercise help release stress and keep you in a calm state.

Boosts metabolism

Increased muscle mass means higher metabolic rate. That can be a big boost to your weight loss and also helpful in maintaining your weight over the years to come.

Takeaway

If you’re on your weight loss journey, it’s best you incorporate weight training into your programme at least three to four times a week. If not, it can be paired with your regular routine.

Divide your workouts into a combination of cardio exercises and strength training for optimal results. Nevertheless, diet and recovery are also two major factors that play a role in weight loss.

If your total daily calories are not at a deficit, you'll likely not see any results. Higher protein intake is important to build your muscles. If you don’t give your body the rest it needs, it'll not deliver the results you work so hard for.

For best results, stick to a routine, and find a strength programme you enjoy - one with a good mix of cardio and mobility training. That'll keep you motivated and drive you to stick to your routine. Perseverance matters, and as long as you keep working for the results you want, you'll see them eventually. Keep going.

