Fact Check: Should You Avoid Yoga Inversions During Menstruation?

Yoga inversions demand the skull to be below heart level in several of the postures. As a result, practicing yoga inversions during your period can be contentious, and many people believe it's best to avoid it entirely during this time.

Some women choose to overlook their periods and continue with their everyday routines. Others might rather relax and wait till their symptoms have subsided. Yoga may assist with the symptoms you're having, offering relief from cramps and discomfort.

What are Yoga inversions?

Yoga inversions are a group of yoga poses in which your head is positioned below your heart and hips, causing your body to "invert" from its regular upright position. Common poses include Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana), Legs up the Wall (Viparita Karani), and Headstand (Adho Mukha Svanasana/Salamba Shirshasana).

Yoga inversions help relieve stress, improve circulation and vitality, and strengthen muscles. It is also believed to help you reconnect with the earth, grow spiritually, calm your body and emotions, and direct power towards your heart.

Yoga and menstruation

While there is some debate over whether or not women can do yoga during menstruation, it is a scientifically proven fact that yoga improves our overall health.

Many of the problems that women commonly experience during their monthly cycles include period pain, loss of strength, dizziness, or mood disturbances like anxiety, frustration, mood swings, pain, and so on. These symptoms can be alleviated by deep breathing techniques, meditation, and gentle yoga poses that emphasize stability and flexibility.

Yoga can help a woman's menstrual health by allowing improved oxygenation throughout the body through concentrated breathing and body alignment through mild, focused movements.

So, what really is the truth? Is it okay to practice yoga inversions while on your period?

Yoga inversions during menstruation: yes, or no?

In the yoga world, there's a popular belief that inversions might cause endometriosis to develop. During inversions, gravity is thought to draw the blood cycle away from your vaginal opening and towards your Fallopian tubes.

Endometriosis is a medical disorder in which the endometrium, the uterine lining, grows in sites other than the uterus, such as the oviducts, ovaries, or the pelvis. This lining, like the ordinary lining in the uterus that induces menstruation, has nowhere to go when it breaks down. Lesions, heavy bleeding, severe cramps and infertility is a possibility.

Endometriosis is yet to be identified as a cause, but it is thought to be caused by immunological disorders or a hereditary predisposition.

The theory that an inverted uterus produces endometriosis during the menstruation is incorrect and has been dismissed by the medical profession for two reasons:

Even if blood flows backwards towards the uterus (known as retrograde menstruation), this does not guarantee that a woman would develop endometriosis. In 1984, a group of doctors decided to investigate the prevalence of retrograde menstruation. They examined specimens of the fluid surrounding a woman's pelvic organs while she was on her period and detected menstrual blood in 90% of the samples. This means that nearly every woman with a period has retrograde menstruation, yet only around 10% of women acquire endometriosis. As a result, retrograde menstruation is unrelated to endometriosis.

The flow of menstrual blood is controlled by uterine contractions rather than your position on the ground. Blood is pumped throughout our entire body, both with and against gravity. The body's position to the ground has little effect on the "downward" flow within the tracts. People who are bedridden can still urinate and swallow, even if they are upside down.

Verdict

The immune system is the most likely explanation for the disparity. Killer cells in most women's immune systems will sweep up any stray fragments of uterine lining in the abdomen before they can create complications.

For women who develop endometriosis, this process may not be effective. So, if you're one of the majority of women who won't have endometriosis for the rest of their lives, your body will take care of the perfectly natural process of backwards menstruation on its own. It makes no difference if you spend your period standing on your head for hours.

What about females who have previously been diagnosed with endometriosis or have a family history of the disease? Is it possible that period inversions are harmful to them? The answer is no.

Gravity does not cause menstrual blood to "fall out of the uterus." The contraction of the uterus pushes it out. Inversions will not shift the orientation of your flow or increase the percentage of retrograde menstruation you experience because they have no influence on those contractions.

