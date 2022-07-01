Fact Check: Should You Exercise When You Are Sick?

Exercise is an excellent way to keep the body fit and healthy. Various studies have shown that working out helps in reducing the risks associated with chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases and so on.

While there is no doybt about whether regular exercise is key for good health, there has always been a debate about whether working out while sick is good or not. Some people believe 'sweating out' with exercise help in recovering from the sickness and provide optimal recovery. However, others diasgree.

So, the question remains: is exercise during sickness a good or a bad idea? However, the answer to this question is far from simple. Let's find out.

Exercise During Sickness

Exercise tends to be a healthy habit that is often recommended by doctors. So, it's normal to want to continue through the gym routine even when you're not feeling well. Working out when sick may not be a good idea, though. It's important to know when it's normal to continue working out and when you should stop.

Some medical and fitness professionals tend to refer to the 'above the neck' to guide people on whether to stop or continue working out at times of poor health.

According to the rule, if a person is experiencing symptoms above the neckline such as sneezing and stuffy nose, people might be fine to work out at mild intensity for a shorter duration.

Meanwhile, if anyone is suffering from symptoms below the neckline, such as diarrhoea, nausea, body ache, chest congestion and fever, they should skip the workout till they feel better.

When is it Fine to Exercise?

It's most likely fine to exercise if you're experiencing symptoms, such as a sore throat, headache and stuffy nose.

If you're experiencing mild symptoms of cold, it's fine to do a low intensity workout, like going out for a walk and doing a few simple poses of yoga. Even during a light workout, if you feel dizzy or have no energy, you might want to take proper rest and avoid tiring activities.

However, remember that when you work out during the mild cold, there are higher chances for you to spread germs to other people. Therefore, you should practice proper hygiene to help prevent that. That includes sanitizing your hands, maintaining distance from other people, covering your mouth and more.

Eventually, it's important you listen to your body and make a decision accordingly. If you feel too tired and low on energy, you should take a few days to recover.

When is it not Fine to Exercise?

Working out while suffering from issues such as fever, frequent cough, flu symptoms and stomach problems is not recommended.

The above symptoms might lead to muscle aches, dehydration and weakness in the body. Exercising during this time can leave you feeling worse than before, along with putting other people at risk.

Additionally, things like fever can also reduce muscle endurance and affect blood flow. So, it is not fine to exercise during this time and can be unsafe and dangerous if you do so.

Therefore, the best option in such cases is to take proper rest and recover for your own and others' safety.

Tips for Exercising During Sickness

People who choose to exercise during sickness are recommended to take the appropriate measures for their and others' safety. These include:

Diet and Hydration – Make sure you eat a well rounded diet when you're feeling sick to boost the immune system along with reducing the chances of infection. Your body also requires proper nutrients when it's recovering from poor health. Hydration is also key when you are ill, as that'll help you in getting rid of the toxins.

Overexertion – Ensure that you do not push your body to its limit by sprinting or strength training. Stick to light exercises such as walking and yoga when you're ill.

Gym Etiquette – Avoid the gym if you are suffering from any contagious disease, as that would put others at risk.

Bottom Line

Exercise in times of poor health, depends on factors such as energy level, types of symptoms and whether the illness is contagious or not.

Light exercise as per the 'above the neck' rule might be a good idea, as that'll help in boosting the immune system and increasing circulation. However, strenuous exercise should be strictly avoided, as that can cause more harm to the body than good.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far