Fact Check: Should You Use a Treadmill Desk at Work?

If the hustle and bustle of life often gets in the way of you maintaining physical fitness, the treadmill desk could be the answer to your problems. An equipment which combines a treadmill with a computer desk, it ensures that the user can walk on it (LISS cardio) while doing their office tasks.

While such desks have gathered quite the reputation in the past few years, the big question is - Are they really helpful?

We break down the facts for you.

Does a treadmill desk help with physical fitness?

The reason why these desks became popular is because they helped individuals get some movement during their long office hours. Usually, sitting in one place can make the body lethargic, stiff, and hamper weight loss.

Taking breaks to move around, stretch, and make other movements can help with the overall process. Treadmill desks rose to popularity in order to meet this increasing demand for movement.

It helps to keep the body moving, while allowing a person to continue their office tasks. If you want to get the desk, you can. However, it is not going to be as effective as going to the gym.

Some benefits:

Keeps you active Inspires creativity Boosts morale Improves productivity Helps with heart health Focused on circulation

However, since you cannot be on a treadmill at 7 speed while trying to finish your work, you’ll probably be walking at a speed of 1 mile per hour to keep yourself moving. At best, this type of movement can be considered to be LISS (low intensity) cardio, and is only effective for that period of time.

On the other hand, HIIT or high intensity, continues to burn calories even after you’ve exited the gym.

Therefore, even if you use these desks at work, you shouldn’t stop going to the gym or continue investing effort into your physical fitness. Be it morning runs, resistance training, or anything that focuses on increasing the heart rate and burning considerable calories, the treadmill desk can never be a replacement for physical activity.

Instead, think of these desks as a device that keeps you moving even in a place where movement is quite restricted.

While it is not ideal for young fitness enthusiasts, when it comes to older individuals, especially senior citizens who go to the office everyday, treadmill desks can be beneficial, even if they don’t go to the gym.

Some tips to keep in mind if you use these desks

Not everyone wants a treadmill desk, but if you choose to get one, you should be aware of the following points:

1) Choose proper footwear

If you use treadmills of any kind, you’ll need to use proper footwear such as walking or running shoes. Formal footwear such as heels or dress shoes will leave you with sore feet.

2) Increase the time

If you want to see the benefits, start with 10 minutes but keep pushing yourself every day, moving to least 30 minutes. Next, try using it for 30 minutes twice a day. Whether it’s small or big, progressive overload works for all types of fitness routines.

Bottom line

Treadmill desks at work can help you maintain your fitness to a certain extent. It’s worth investing in one, but you mustn’t put the gym or proper workout sessions in the rear view mirror.

