Family dinner in Australia turns awry as 3 die after eating mushroom

A cheerful family gathering in Leongatha, Australia, turned into a nightmare when three family members tragically lost their lives after consuming a meal containing poisonous mushrooms.

The shocking incident, which has left the town in grief, has sparked a homicide investigation and raised concerns about the dangers of consuming wild food.

During a family lunch in late July, Erin Patterson served a meal to her former parents-in-law, her mother-in-law's sister, and her husband at her home in Leongatha, Victoria.

Little did they know that the meal contained suspected death cap mushrooms, which are highly toxic. Within days, Gail Patterson (70) and Heather Wilkinson (66) tragically passed away in hospital.

Gail's husband, Don (70), also succumbed to the same fate a day later. Another guest, Ian Wilkinson (68), remains in critical condition and is fighting for his life.

Death cap mushrooms suspected

The deaths of the three family members have sent shockwaves through the small town of Leongatha. Erin Patterson, who prepared the ill-fated meal, has become the focus of suspicion in the homicide investigation triggered by the devastating incident.

Patterson is the only adult who did not experience any illness after consuming dinner. However, authorities are urging caution and emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation and evidence before drawing conclusions.

Although toxicology reports are yet to confirm the exact type of mushrooms involved, experts believe that 'death cap' may be responsible for the tragedy. These are considered extremely poisonous and are known to cause severe illness or even death.

Death caps are typically found near introduced trees, particularly oaks, and were first identified in Australia in the 1960s. It's important to note that no cooking method can eliminate the toxins present in it.

Exercise extreme caution when consuming any type of fungi food item

The loss of three lives in the family meal has deeply impacted the tight-knit community of Leongatha.

Parishioners at the nearby Korumburra Baptist Church have come together to pray for Ian Wilkinson's recovery, who is reported to be in critical condition and in need of a liver transplant.

The incident has led authorities to warn the public, urging them to exercise extreme caution when consuming wild mushrooms. It's advised to avoid self-picked food from nature and opt for trusted sources like supermarkets.

Symptoms of death cap poisoning include :

stomach pains

nausea

vomiting

and diarrhea,

The heart-wrenching incident that unfolded during a family dinner in Leongatha, Australia, has left the town in mourning and raised awareness about the risks of consuming wild mushrooms.

As the investigation continues, it's vital for individuals to prioritize safety and caution when it comes to any type of fungi consumption.