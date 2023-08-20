Family Therapy: Strengthening Bonds and Healing Together

Family therapy is a transformative process that puts emphasis on strengthening and healing ties within families. Family stands at the very core of our everyday lives, as a source of security, love, and, at times, challenges.

Whenever a family structure loses it's balance, the repercussions can be experienced by each family member. This is exactly where family therapy comes in. It sheds light by mending relationships, rebuilding communication, and fosters wholesome relations. It is, however, not a smooth route to these elements, but you take a bumpy ride with the therapist.

Family is a unit of individuals, constantly influencing thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

What is Family Therapy?

A family can be two people, three, or more, depends on what you call a family. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Family counseling is an approach that aims to provide improvement within the dynamics and functioning of a family. Rather than emphasizing on particular members, this modality of therapy perceives the family as an interlinked system. Everyone's thoughts, behaviors, and feelings impacts and influences the whole system. It seeks to recognize and address concerns in the family unit by exploring communication patterns, relationship dynamics, roles, and responsibilities.

At its depth, this modality willingly accepts the notion that when a member goes through challenges, it impacts every member within the family. Likewise, whenever positive alterations happen, everyone in the family benefits. A family history of mental illness may also influence other members significantly.

This particular approach aims to dig up underlying concerns, improve communication, and makes collaboration among family members easier while welcoming a positive and safe environment. The key element in this modality is that everyone should come in voluntarily.

Types of Family Therapy

What are the various types? How do they differ from each other? (Image via Pexels/ Tima Miroshnichenko)

There are multiple ways for a therapist to work with families. Everyone of them serving to various needs and preferences. Here are a few prominent types:

1. Structural Family Therapy

As the name suggests, this type focuses on restructuring family structures, dynamics and interactions. The psychologist assists in recognising family hierarchies and patterns and provides the right guidance towards balanced and practical relationships.

2. Strategic Family Therapy

In this approach, the therapists provide particular tasks to family members to undertake outside the therapy room. These methods are structured to challenge and reframe dysfunctional patterns and promote unique ways of relating to each another in the family.

3. Narrative Family Therapy

There are many choices available to you as a family. (Image via Pexels/ Gustavo Fring)

Narratives refer to the stories that we create for ourselves. Even families do the same. This specific type treats family concerns as distinct from the members involved, supporting the family to form a new narrative. It consists of exploration of stories, beliefs, and perspectives to reform the collective identity of the family.

4. Bowenian Therapy

This type has been developed by Murray Bowen, with emphasis on the intergenerational effect upon the family dynamics. This modality also seeks to address intergenerational trauma that may be affecting the members.

It explores how past patterns of the family and emotional interruptions which affects present relationships and supports people to distinguish themselves while maintaining relations.

5. Systemic Family Therapy

This broad form of therapy focuses on inspecting the whole family system. This takes into account cultural, environmental, and social factors. It aims to unearth systemic barriers and brings transformation in the larger context. It acknowledges that we are constantly being influenced by our surroundings.

Benefits of Family Therapy

What are the benefits of seeking this modality of therapy? (Image via Vecteezy/ Vecteezy)

Having communication barriers is a common point of concern within families. Therapy equips people with a safe space for effective communication skills, which enables the family to share their thoughts and emotions with no judgments.

Family therapy prepares it's members with effective conflict resolution tools or skills and teaches them how to address various differences in a positive and constructive manner.

Most of the time, family members may find it challenging to understand each other's point of view. With the help of therapy, they may achieve clarity about each other's fellings, motivations, and needs, which fosters a sense of empathy and lowers misunderstandings.

Establishing clear boundaries is the most important in continuing relationships in a balanced manner. Family therapy process helps in defining these boundaries and promotes mutual respect, in turn leading to positive interactions.

By identifying the intricate exchange of feelings, relationships, and behaviors, this therapy grants a stable base for positive change, growth, and fosters understanding.

Whether a family is experiencing any conflicting issues, communication challenges, or crucial transitions, this modality of therapy provides the right path to handle these challenges effectively. By trying family therapy, we give each other a chance to become better not just as an individual, but as an unit.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

